Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Week 16 Inactives | Chargers at Texans

Dec 26, 2021 at 09:06 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
week 16 inactives

Here are inactives for the Week 16 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans:

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:

The Chargers have no inactives against the Houston Texans.

Photos: Bolts Roll Into NRG Stadium

Check out some photos of the Chargers arriving for their Week 16 matchup against the Texans in Houston, TX.

6LAC0224
1 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0236
2 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0256
3 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0204
4 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0190
5 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0454
6 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0236
7 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2522
8 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0153
9 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2498
10 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2482
11 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2529
12 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2476
13 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2533
14 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0167
15 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2538
16 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2501
17 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0135
18 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0250
19 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2532
20 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0186
21 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0277
22 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2484
23 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2502
24 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0447
25 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2555
26 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2556
27 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0324
28 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2552
29 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0031
30 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2560
31 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0365
32 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0394
33 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0388
34 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2569
35 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2567
36 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0041
37 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2575
38 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0443
39 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0406
40 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Houston Texans Inactives:

Table inside Article
No. Name Position
4 Deshaun Watson QB
31 David Johnson RB
39 Terrance Mitchell DB
62 Carson Green OL
89 Danny Amendola WR

Photos: Chargers at Texans Pregame

Take a look at the best pregame photos of the Bolts as they get ready for their Week 16 matchup against the Texans at NRG Stadium.

4LAC0097
1 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0088
2 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0069
3 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0031
4 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2472
5 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0016
6 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0057
7 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2470
8 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0011
9 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2467
10 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0022
11 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2471
12 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0060
13 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0589
14 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2548
15 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2612
16 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2544
17 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0570
18 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2610
19 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0032
20 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0580
21 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0014
22 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2617
23 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2594
24 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0459
25 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0576
26 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2623
27 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2619
28 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0594
29 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0033
30 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0011
31 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0609
32 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0044
33 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC0001
34 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0598
35 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0463
36 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0606
37 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0043
38 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1023
39 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0613
40 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2641
41 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1024
42 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1008
43 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1044
44 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1068
45 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0638
46 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2642
47 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2647
48 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0581
49 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1142
50 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2671
51 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0618
52 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1088
53 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2667
54 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0539
55 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2664
56 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0550
57 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0507
58 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0666
59 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0576
60 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0556
61 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0528
62 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0495
63 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0669
64 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2743
65 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2710
66 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2687
67 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2772
68 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2723
69 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2721
70 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2747
71 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2797
72 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0655
73 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2827
74 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0760
75 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2844
76 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2848
77 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0675
78 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2779
79 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0600
80 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0759
81 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0116
82 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2861
83 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0160
84 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0101
85 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0108
86 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0166
87 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0137
88 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0183
89 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2964
90 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3076
91 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3013
92 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3052
93 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3018
94 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3036
95 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3088
96 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3096
97 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0817
98 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0795
99 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3347
100 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0711
101 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3116
102 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0924
103 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0900
104 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0872
105 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3339
106 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0940
107 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0908
108 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0917
109 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3353
110 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3224
111 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3212
112 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1133
113 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3208
114 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3220
115 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3236
116 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3261
117 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3299
118 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3268
119 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1030
120 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1001
121 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0767
122 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0778
123 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3279
124 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0761
125 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0968
126 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3493
127 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3137
128 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3460
129 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3398
130 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3383
131 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3406
132 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3435
133 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3508
134 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3440
135 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3519
136 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3476
137 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC1256
138 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3673
139 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC0302
140 / 147
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3773
141 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3934
142 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3888
143 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3874
144 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3937
145 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3953
146 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3881
147 / 147
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Week 15 Inactives | Chargers vs Chiefs

Here are inactives for the Week 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Week 14 Inactives | Chargers vs Giants

Here are inactives for the Week 14 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants. Derwin James is inactive.
news

Week 13 Inactives | Chargers at Bengals

Here are inactives for the Week 13 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Week 12 Inactives | Chargers at Broncos

Here are inactives for the Week 12 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos.
news

Week 11 Inactives | Chargers vs Steelers

Here are inactives for the Week 11 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Week 10 Inactives | Chargers vs Vikings

Here are inactives for the Week 10 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings.
news

Week 9 Inactives | Chargers at Eagles

Here are inactives for the Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Week 8 Inactives | Chargers vs Patriots

Here are inactives for the Week 8 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots.
news

Week 6 Inactives | Chargers vs Ravens

Here are inactives for the Week 6 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.
news

Week 5 Inactives | Chargers vs Browns

Here are inactives for the Week 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns.
news

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders 

Here are inactives for the Week 4 matchup between the Chargers and Raiders.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
Latest News
Advertising