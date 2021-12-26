Week 16 Inactives | Chargers at Texans

Here are inactives for the Week 16 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans:
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
The Chargers have no inactives against the Houston Texans.
Check out some photos of the Chargers arriving for their Week 16 matchup against the Texans in Houston, TX.
Houston Texans Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|4
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|31
|David Johnson
|RB
|39
|Terrance Mitchell
|DB
|62
|Carson Green
|OL
|89
|Danny Amendola
|WR
Take a look at the best pregame photos of the Bolts as they get ready for their Week 16 matchup against the Texans at NRG Stadium.
