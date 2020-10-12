Inactives: Chargers at Saints

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|5
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|11
|Jason Moore
|WR
|12
|Joe Reed
|WR
|36
|Jahleel Addae
|S
|70
|Trai Turner
|G
|75
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|92
|Joe Gaziano
|DE
New Orleans Saints Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|20
|Janoris Jenkins
|CB
|34
|Justin Hardee
|DB
|11
|Deonte Harris
|WR
|13
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|73
|Ethan Greenidge
|OL
|82
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|97
|Malcolm Roach
|DL
