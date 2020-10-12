Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Inactives: Chargers at Saints

Oct 12, 2020 at 03:45 PM
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:

Table inside Article
No. Name Position
5 Tyrod Taylor QB
11 Jason Moore WR
12 Joe Reed WR
36 Jahleel Addae S
70 Trai Turner G
75 Bryan Bulaga T
92 Joe Gaziano DE

New Orleans Saints Inactives:

Table inside Article
No. Name Position
20 Janoris Jenkins CB
34 Justin Hardee DB
11 Deonte Harris WR
13 Michael Thomas WR
73 Ethan Greenidge﻿ OL
82 Adam Trautman﻿ TE
97 Malcolm Roach﻿ DL

Photos: Chargers at Saints Pre-Game

Browse through the top pregame photos as the Bolts prep ahead of Monday Night's matchup in New Orleans.

2LAC1281
1 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I0544
2 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I0560
3 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1283
4 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I0553
5 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I0552
6 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1272
7 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I0594
8 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
A55I0543
9 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1338
10 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1305
11 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1374
12 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1298
13 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1321
14 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7622
15 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7594
16 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7601
17 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1527
18 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1535
19 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1511
20 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7641
21 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1555
22 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7675
23 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1664
24 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7685
25 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1674
26 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7904
27 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1664
28 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1684
29 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1690
30 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7402
31 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7916
32 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7930
33 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1741
34 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7925
35 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7940
36 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1775
37 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8014
38 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1817
39 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC7994
40 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8019
41 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1861
42 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1838
43 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8026
44 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8112
45 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8040
46 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8145
47 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8199
48 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8395
49 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1904
50 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8343
51 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8313
52 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8431
53 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8454
54 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8529
55 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8534
56 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1935
57 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8688
58 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8728
59 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2002
60 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8570
61 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8858
62 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8884
63 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2009
64 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8796
65 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2025
66 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8854
67 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8835
68 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8644
69 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8663
70 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8780
71 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8584
72 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8671
73 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8632
74 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2062
75 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2054
76 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9064
77 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9065
78 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2134
79 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9192
80 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2155
81 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9199
82 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2193
83 / 88
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC2223
84 / 88
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC2236
85 / 88
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC9233
86 / 88
Mike Nowak
1LAC9306
87 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9322
88 / 88
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

