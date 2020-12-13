Inactives: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Atlanta Falcons at 1:25pm PT at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|12
|Joe Reed
|WR
|27
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|35
|Troymaine Pope
|RB
|52
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|73
|Tyree St. Louis
|T
Atlanta Falcons Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|11
|Julio Jones
|WR
|30
|Qadree Ollison
|RB
|37
|Ricardo Allen
|S
|76
|Kaleb McGary
|T
|77
|James Carpenter
|G
|92
|Charles Harris
|DE
|94
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
