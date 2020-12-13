Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Inactives: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 13, 2020 at 11:55 AM
Chargers Communications

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Atlanta Falcons at 1:25pm PT at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:

No. Name Position
2 Easton Stick QB
12 Joe Reed WR
27 Joshua Kelley RB
35 Troymaine Pope RB
52 Denzel Perryman LB
73 Tyree St. Louis T

Atlanta Falcons Inactives:

No. Name Position
11 Julio Jones WR
30 Qadree Ollison RB
37 Ricardo Allen S
76 Kaleb McGary T
77 James Carpenter G
92 Charles Harris DE
94 Deadrin Senat DT

Photos: Bolts Arrive for Falcons Matchup

Check out some photos of the Chargers rolling into SoFi Stadium for their game against the Atlanta Falcons.

1LAC5100
1 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1935
2 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1889
3 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1842
4 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1802
5 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1880
6 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1774
7 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1826
8 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1729
9 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1651
10 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1733
11 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1713
12 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1668
13 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1616
14 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1535
15 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1628
16 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1561
17 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1579
18 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC1539
19 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC5483
20 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC5163
21 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC5395
22 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC5457
23 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC5228
24 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC5430
25 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC5312
26 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC5219
27 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC5416
28 / 28
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

