Important 2018 NFL Dates for the Los Angeles Chargers

As the Chargers turn the page to 2018, here is a list of important dates to know throughout the offseason as we head into training camp this summer.
JANUARY
January 27– The Senior Bowl, the second-most scouted event after the Combine, takes place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL.
January 28– Philip Rivers, Casey Hayward, Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen are among those voted to represent the Los Angeles Chargers at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL. They may be joined by alternates including Melvin Gordon, Melvin Ingram, Russell Okung and Corey Liuget
FEBRUARY
February 4 – Super Bowl XLII kicks off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.
February 5 – Waiver system begins for 2018.
February 20– First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
February 27 – NFL Scouting Combine begins at Lucas Oil Stadium.
MARCH
March 1-5 – NFL Combine continues to take place in Indianapolis, IN.
March 6– Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, is the deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March 12-14 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2017 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 14. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 14.
March 14 – The 2018 League Year officially beings and the Free Agency period commences at 4:00 p.m., New York time. The first day of the 2018 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 14. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 14.
March 25-28 – Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fl.
APRIL
April 16 – Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April TBD – The 2018 NFL Schedule will be released at some point this month.
April 20 – Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
April 26-28 – The 2018 NFL Draft takes place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX. The Bolts are armed with the 17th overall selection.
MAY
May 4-7 orMay 11-14– Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.
May 21-22 – Spring League Meeting in Atlanta, GA.
JUNE
June 1 – Deadline for Prior Club to send "June 1 Tender" to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a Right of First Refusal Only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA's "June 15 Tender" provision.
June 2 – For any player removed from the club's roster or whose contract is assigned via waivers or trade on or after June 2, any unamortized signing bonus amounts for future years will be included fully in Team Salary at the start of the 2019 League Year.
June 15 – Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting "June 15 Tender" of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player's prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).
June TBD – Rookie Transition Program to be held at individual clubs. Attendance is mandatory for all rookies.
JULY
July 16 – At 1:00pm PST, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2017 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game.
LATE JULY – Training camp kicks off for the 2018 season. Dates, times and location will be announced at a later date.