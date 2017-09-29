How to Watch: Eagles vs. Chargers: TV, Radio & More

The Chargers (0-3) look for their first win of the season as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) on Sunday, Oct. 1.
SEASON HISTORY
The Chargers hold a 7-4 series edge over the Eagles.
GAME DATE/TIME
Sunday, October 1. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.
LOCATION
StubHub Center, Carson, CA.
GAME DAY FORECAST
Mainly sunny. High: 84°. Low: 66°.
TV COVERAGE
The game will air locally on KCOP-TV Channel 13 (also known as My13) but will air on FOX in other parts of the country. Please check your local listings.
- Play-by-play: Dick Stockton
- Game analyst: Mark Schlereth
- Sideline: Shannon Spake
RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on KFI-AM 640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Nick Hardwick and sideline reporter Shannon Farren. Spanish Broadcast: KFWB-AM 980 called by Jorge Villanueva and Tony Alvarez.
Listen to the Chargers pregame show on KFI-AM 640 two hours before kickoff. In addition, fans can tune in to either AM 570 LA Sports or KEIB-AM 1150 four hours before kickoff for pregame content. Spanish broadcast for pregame can be found on KFWB-AM 980 one hour before kickoff.
Chargers radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across 11 radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FMand KLSD AM(San Diego), KNWZ-AM(Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM(Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM(Las Vegas), KRAK-AM(Victorville/Hesperia), KATY-FM(San Bernardino) and KPLY-AM(Reno). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM(San Diego).
LISTEN & WATCH ONLINE
Fans in the Los Angeles area can listen to the Chargers radio broadcast for free live play-by-play, called by Matt "Money" Smith, Nick Hardwick and Shannon Farren.
MOBILE
