How to Watch: Eagles vs. Chargers: TV, Radio & More

RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI-AM 640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Nick Hardwick and sideline reporter Shannon Farren. Spanish Broadcast: KFWB-AM 980 called by Jorge Villanueva and Tony Alvarez.

Listen to the Chargers pregame show on KFI-AM 640 two hours before kickoff. In addition, fans can tune in to either AM 570 LA Sports or KEIB-AM 1150 four hours before kickoff for pregame content. Spanish broadcast for pregame can be found on KFWB-AM 980 one hour before kickoff.

Chargers radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across 11 radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FMand KLSD AM(San Diego), KNWZ-AM(Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM(Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM(Las Vegas), KRAK-AM(Victorville/Hesperia), KATY-FM(San Bernardino) and KPLY-AM(Reno). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM(San Diego).

LISTEN & WATCH ONLINE

Fans in the Los Angeles area can listen to the Chargers radio broadcast for free live play-by-play, called by Matt "Money" Smith, Nick Hardwick and Shannon Farren.

NFL Game Pass

Replay every Chargers game of the NFL season with full broadcast replays, condensed games in about 45 minutes, or the all-22 coaches film. Access available across devices. Subscribe now!

Live Games Internationally on NFL Game Pass

MOBILE

Fans can download the Chargers iPhone, iPad and Android app for FREE and follow along to the game.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For live action updates, photos, video and other highlights and content, follow these accounts on Twitter: