Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How to Watch: Eagles vs. Chargers: TV, Radio & More

Sep 29, 2017 at 01:26 AM

The Chargers (0-3) look for their first win of the season as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) on Sunday, Oct. 1.

SEASON HISTORY

The Chargers hold a 7-4 series edge over the Eagles. 

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, October 1.  Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

LOCATION

StubHub Center, Carson, CA.

GAME DAY FORECAST

Mainly sunny.  High: 84°.  Low: 66°.

TV COVERAGE

The game will air locally on KCOP-TV Channel 13 (also known as My13) but will air on FOX in other parts of the country.  Please check your local listings.

  • Play-by-play: Dick Stockton
  • Game analyst: Mark Schlereth
  • Sideline: Shannon Spake
092817_map.jpg

RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI-AM 640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Nick Hardwick and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.  Spanish Broadcast: KFWB-AM 980 called by Jorge Villanueva and Tony Alvarez.

Listen to the Chargers pregame show on KFI-AM 640 two hours before kickoff.  In addition, fans can tune in to either AM 570 LA Sports or KEIB-AM 1150 four hours before kickoff for pregame content.  Spanish broadcast for pregame can be found on KFWB-AM 980 one hour before kickoff.

Chargers radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across 11 radio stations from Southern California to Nevada. Fans can listen in English on KGB-FMand KLSD AM(San Diego), KNWZ-AM(Palm Springs), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KNWH-FM(Yucca Valley), KRLV-FM(Las Vegas), KRAK-AM(Victorville/Hesperia), KATY-FM(San Bernardino) and KPLY-AM(Reno). Spanish broadcasts can be heard on XHFG-FM(San Diego).

LISTEN & WATCH ONLINE

Fans in the Los Angeles area can listen to the Chargers radio broadcast for free live play-by-play, called by Matt "Money" Smith, Nick Hardwick and Shannon Farren.

NFL Game Pass

Replay every Chargers game of the NFL season with full broadcast replays, condensed games in about 45 minutes, or the all-22 coaches film. Access available across devices. Subscribe now!

Live Games Internationally on NFL Game Pass

Live preseason, regular season, and postseason games are available in our international markets. Please check the Game Pass Guide in your respective market for more details. European users should check out our Game Pass Europe Guide while located within Europe.

MOBILE

Fans can download the Chargers iPhone, iPad and Android app for FREE and follow along to the game. 

SOCIAL MEDIA

For live action updates, photos, video and other highlights and content, follow these accounts on Twitter:

Be a part of the conversation and follow along using the hashtag #PHIvsLAC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: What Are Joe Lombardi's Thoughts on Justin Herbert?

Ten thoughts from the Chargers coordinators on QB Justin Herbert, WR Keenan Allen, LB Kenneth Murray Jr. and more.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Buzz: Who is the Chargers Most Underappreciated Player?

Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com recently compiled a list of the league's "most underappreciated players" heading into the 2021 season
news

How is Kenneth Murray "Getting Back to His Roots" in 2021?

K9 is back and in a new defense that complements what he did in college.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising