How to Join the Chargers in Raising Funds for Wildfire Victims

During the first hour of CBSLA's day-long wildfire relief fundraising telethon, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Spanos family announced a $250,000 donation to the Red Cross for victims of the recent Southern California wildfires.

"Many people in Los Angeles have been impacted by these fires," said President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "Over 90,000 people displaced. When tragedies like this happen, it also brings out the best in people. It brings people together, and you really get to see the best of humanity."

With the entire region banding together to help those in need, President of Football Operations John Spanos announced the donation to CBSLA morning anchors Sharon Tay and Jeff Michael before heading to the telethon phone bank with A.G. to man the phones and help process donations.

"Like my brother said, (it's) so devastating. You see all the people who've been impacted. People who have lost everything. People who have been displaced."

He also expressed gratitude to those putting their lives on the line to combat the fires.

"A big credit to the first responders. To all the firefighters and brave men who are helping trying to contain it and fight these fires. We're just happy to do anything we can to help."