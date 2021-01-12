Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How Hungry is Derwin James for 2021?

Jan 12, 2021 at 01:32 PM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

Derwin James missed the 2020 season with a knee injury but recently opened up about a variety of topics including his rehab process, Justin Herbert, his excitement for 2021, and more.

On His Outlook Post-Injury

"It was devastating because I went down the year before kind of in the same spot of the field, the same moment in training camp. It kind of hit me again like, no, not again … I just dealt with it and took the approach of what's next? What do I have to do next? Just get better every day, one percent, and control what you can control ... I had just been through it and knew every part of the rehab process (like) how long it would be and the amount of work and dedication it would take. I just dedicated myself to doing it every day and if it was gonna make me better and stronger, let's do it."

On His Hunger for 2021

"I think I'm about to starve, how hungry I am. I can't even lie to you. I feel like I just need to eat something. I'm hungry."

On What the Team Showed Him in 2020

"I learned a lot through this process, just watching Justin Herbert and the amazing players we have on the team. Guys didn't quit, guys didn't let up and that's all you can ask for. I can't wait to get back out there to help them … It's that not quitting (mentality that impressed me.) That, 'What's next? Ok, we lost a game, let's bounce back. Just having that mentality of the past don't matter, it's what's in front of you."

On Justin Herbert

"He showed me that he's gonna be a great quarterback. A great leader. You see his leadership and him being comfortable around the team growing as the year progressed. I'm excited to have a guy like that over there. He's very young and he's only going to get better with time."

On 2021 Season

"The people we have around the building and around the team, I'm excited to get out there with my teammates and compete with some of the guys, like Joey Bosa and Kenneth Murray … It's going to be very exciting."

