How Hungry is Derwin James for 2021?

"It was devastating because I went down the year before kind of in the same spot of the field, the same moment in training camp. It kind of hit me again like, no, not again … I just dealt with it and took the approach of what's next? What do I have to do next? Just get better every day, one percent, and control what you can control ... I had just been through it and knew every part of the rehab process (like) how long it would be and the amount of work and dedication it would take. I just dedicated myself to doing it every day and if it was gonna make me better and stronger, let's do it."