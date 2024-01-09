Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Giff Smith

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Giff Smith for their head coach position.
Smith recently served as the Chargers Interim Head Coach for the final three games of the 2023 season.
He has been with the Bolts since 2016, initially serving as the defensive line coach before taking over as the team's outside linebackers coach the last two seasons. Smith has 13 seasons of NFL coaching experience.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2023 Chargers Interim Head Coach
2022-23 Chargers outside linebackers coach
2016–21 Chargers defensive line coach
2014–15 Tennessee Titans defensive line coach
2010–12 Buffalo Bills defensive line coach
2004–09 Georgia Tech defensive line coach
1999–2003 Tulane defensive line coach
1996–98 Georgia Southern wide receivers coach
1994–95 Georgia graduate assistant
1991–93 Arkansas graduate assistant
Player
1987-90 Georgia Southern
Education
Smith graduated from Georgia Southern University
Hometown
Mableton, Georgia
The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Giff Smith for their head coach position.
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets