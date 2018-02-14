Happy Valentine's Day

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com
From Our Partners
Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough
The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event
In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium
Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event
Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership
Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
All In: Episode 7 | Earn December
As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl
Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports
Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video
The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22
Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino.
All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike
Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22
Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5
Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video
The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith
The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win
At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4
Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video
The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.