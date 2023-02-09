Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Group Chat | How Close are the Chargers?

Feb 09, 2023 at 12:15 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

chat

The 2023 offseason continues to fly by.

We got a few of the Chargers' beat writers together to discuss how close the Bolts are to being one of the league's top teams.

Here's what Jeff Miller (Los Angeles Times), Joe Reedy (Associated Press), Elliott Teaford (Orange County Register), Daniel Popper (The Athletic) and Eric Smith (Chargers.com) had to say:

How close are the Chargers?

Miller: Having Justin Herbert would put any team a lot closer than it would be otherwise. The Chargers need perimeter speed, a major boost to their running game, a defense that can be counted on to deliver some consistency and more quality depth before they'll be taken seriously as a group capable of making a postseason run. If they can get there, what the Chargers really need is to prove to themselves that they are then worthy. Think about Cincinnati - and quarterback Joe Burrow - last year. No one was counting on the Bengals reaching the Super Bowl. A year later, they entered their divisional round matchup at Buffalo as the most popular underdog pick to win. And then they trounced the Bills. It's not hard to envision the Chargers - and Herbert - doing something similar in the near future.

Teaford: That's a tough one to answer. But if you look at the final four playoff teams (and the final two in the AFC), you see the four teams that were among the NFL's best all season. No real surprises, right? The Chargers have a lot of work to do to join that select company, but they're not alone. Every year, there are 32 teams trying to work their way into that elite category for the final four spots (and then the final two and then the final one). But making the playoffs this past season was a huge step in the right direction. Obviously, the season didn't end as well as hoped, but that should make everyone concerned hungry for the 2023 season. You can't lose a heartbreaker in the playoffs if you don't make the playoffs.

Reedy: That's a tough question to answer at this point because the offseason hasn't ramped up yet. They have the QB to contend, but teams need more than a QB. They took a step making the playoffs this season but were 1-6 against playoff teams (including the Jacksonville loss) and were 2-4 in the division. Defense needs to take a major step forward and they need to consistently start winning the close games against Kansas City. Until that happens, they're a good team, but not a great team.

Popper: The Chargers will always be close as long as they have Justin Herbert at quarterback. How close will depend on what additions and adjustments they make this offseason to fill in holes and strengthen areas of weakness. They have to get more consistency from the the run game. They have to create more explosions on early downs. The defense showed signs of coalescing down the stretch, but can they sustain that level of play over the course of a season? If they make these improvements, both through coaching and roster construction, they should be back in the playoffs in 2022. And then anything can happen.

Smith: The Bolts are close, especially with No. 10 under center. There is loads of talent on the roster, and the way the team rallied and played down the stretch of the 2022 season gives me hope for 2023. Is there room to improve the roster? Sure. But every team could likely say that. I'll echo something Joe mentioned above as something I'm keeping an eye on in 2023: can the Chargers find a way to get past the Chiefs? The Bolts have been close (a pair of 3-point losses in 2022), but Kansas City has now won seven straight division titles. Finding a way to topple the Chiefs would do wonders for the mental side of things. The Bolts have the physical talent to compete with anyone in the league. But finding a measure of consistency in 2023 could be the missing ingredient for a deep playoff run.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

2022 Chargers Position Recap: Special Teams

The Bolts put together a stellar season in this phase, as Cameron Dicker and DeAndre Carter were among the standouts for this group

news

Chargers Mailbag: Fan Questions About New Chargers OC Kellen Moore

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions about new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

news

Chargers Offense: 3 Strong 2022 Stats & 2 to Improve in 2023

The Bolts offense had its strong moments in 2022 but will to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to boost the unit next season

news

Here are the Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that 319 college football prospects have been invited to the 2023 Combine in Indianapolis

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising