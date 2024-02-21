What New Coordinators Greg Roman and Jesse Minter Bring to the Bolts

Roman's track record on offense is clear. His offenses have routinely been among the league's best in terms of running the ball.

Harbaugh saw that firsthand when Roman was with him at Stanford and with the 49ers.

Roman's offense finished eighth or better in rushing yards per game during their first three seasons in San Francisco while relying on a tough, physical style of play.

Roman's offense during his time the offensive coordinator with the Ravens saw even more success, finishing in the top three in the league in rushing yards per game in each of his four seasons. That included finishing first in his first two seasons as offensive playcaller.

"I think Roman brings a running game, the most exotic run game in the league I would say," The Ringer's Steven Ruiz said. "Maybe there's some other guys that are challenging that now, but I think as long as you get an offensive mind who is more focused on the pass game, which I think Harbaugh will be, I think it's going to be a good marriage between those two. We've seen it happen before in San Francisco when they work together."

Yates added: "We know it's going to be one of the most exotic and difficult to account for rushing attacks in all of the NFL the minute he takes over as playcaller."

Harbaugh has mentioned his vision for the Chargers offense, which includes "beefing up the run game".

The addition of Roman now brings that to Los Angeles, where Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons believes he can help quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense be successful in ways they haven't in recent seasons.

"I think Greg Roman you know you're going to have a really, really good running attack," Simmons said. "That's not necessarily something we've seen from the Chargers in terms of having that great downhill power running that goes from running back to running back.

"That's part of that," Simmons added. "You've got Justin Herbert and his arm can do so many different things for you, but I think if you have that much better of a run game, that's only going to help the QB."

There's still an offseason to go to build out the Bolts rushing attack but given Roman's history, the confidence is there that he will be a boost for the group in that department.