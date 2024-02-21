What New Coordinators Greg Roman and Jesse Minter Bring to the Bolts

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's "All-Star staff" he alluded to during his introductory press conference is close to finished.
The Bolts have announced a number of additions to the coaching staff over the past couple of weeks as the group continues to round out.
But offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator hires — filled by Greg Roman and Jesse Minter, respectively — are a pair of headliner names.
Both Roman and Minter reunite with Harbaugh in Los Angeles after spending previous years working alongside him.
The familiarity aspect on both sides of the ball is something NFL analysts told Chargers.com would be huge going forward as the Harbaugh era beings in Los Angeles given they both know what to expect from the coach and fit the style of play he's looking to build.
"Familiarity is going to be key for both of those hires," ESPN's Field Yates said. "You know there's an expectation of knowing what you're going to get from both of them. They blend in with that physical style, that meat and potato style that I think the Chargers are going to represent now going forward."
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger added: "I think it's important to work with guys that you worked with. Guys that understand their roles. I think that's what you're going to get from those guys."
The Los Angeles Chargers today named Greg Roman offensive coordinator.
Roman's track record on offense is clear. His offenses have routinely been among the league's best in terms of running the ball.
Harbaugh saw that firsthand when Roman was with him at Stanford and with the 49ers.
Roman's offense finished eighth or better in rushing yards per game during their first three seasons in San Francisco while relying on a tough, physical style of play.
Roman's offense during his time the offensive coordinator with the Ravens saw even more success, finishing in the top three in the league in rushing yards per game in each of his four seasons. That included finishing first in his first two seasons as offensive playcaller.
"I think Roman brings a running game, the most exotic run game in the league I would say," The Ringer's Steven Ruiz said. "Maybe there's some other guys that are challenging that now, but I think as long as you get an offensive mind who is more focused on the pass game, which I think Harbaugh will be, I think it's going to be a good marriage between those two. We've seen it happen before in San Francisco when they work together."
Yates added: "We know it's going to be one of the most exotic and difficult to account for rushing attacks in all of the NFL the minute he takes over as playcaller."
Harbaugh has mentioned his vision for the Chargers offense, which includes "beefing up the run game".
The addition of Roman now brings that to Los Angeles, where Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons believes he can help quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense be successful in ways they haven't in recent seasons.
"I think Greg Roman you know you're going to have a really, really good running attack," Simmons said. "That's not necessarily something we've seen from the Chargers in terms of having that great downhill power running that goes from running back to running back.
"That's part of that," Simmons added. "You've got Justin Herbert and his arm can do so many different things for you, but I think if you have that much better of a run game, that's only going to help the QB."
There's still an offseason to go to build out the Bolts rushing attack but given Roman's history, the confidence is there that he will be a boost for the group in that department.
"You certainly saw [in Baltimore], and I think it's going to be much needed in LA given some of the struggles on that side of the ball," ESPN's Mina Kimes said.
The Los Angeles Chargers today named Jesse Minter defensive coordinator.
On the defensive side, Minter has actually worked with Harbaugh more recently than Roman has.
Minter spent the past two seasons as Michigan's Defensive Coordinator, leading a unit that was among the best in college football and a driving force behind their run to the National Championship.
Minter's 2023 Michigan defense was at the top of most defensive categories including points allowed per game (10.4) and yards allowed per game (247.0). They also finished in the top 10 in both total and scoring defense in his first year as the defensive playcaller in 2022.
He brings a new defensive system that has its links to now-Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald, who was Michigan's Defensive Coordinator the year before Minter.
"Defensively with Jesse Minter, that scheme has kind of been popular here in recent years, Mike Macdonald was running it with the Ravens, now the head coach in Seattle so he's going to be taking it there," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said. "It's a lot of things that are based on matchup-zones."
"When you got really talented players if they're on the roster, they got ways to utilize them," Pelissero later added. "That scheme is kind of forefront right now, so it makes a lot of sense. It worked at Michigan, we've seen it work against NFL teams, let's bring it to LA."
Kimes echoed the sentiment, as it is a defense that hides a lot of what they're doing.
"I think there's some shared DNA with what you saw in Baltimore this year with their defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, now the head coach with the Seahawks, also formerly with Michigan," Kimes said. "A lot of disguise up front, creative ways of getting to the quarterback, creative looks in coverage, some of the disguise that they use in the back end as well.
"It's very well suited to stop like modern NFL offenses," Kimes added. "I'm excited to see how it pans out."
There are a lot of layers to the defense that makes it difficult on an offense to prepare for, but both The Athletic's Robert Mays and PFF's Sam Monson believe this new Chargers defense is the direction the rest of the league are going or will go in the near future.
"It's perfect because what they're doing in Michigan, I think, is similar to a lot of the ideas that the Ravens are using and we're seeing more teams try to adopt that," Mays said. "There's a flexibility to it, it's hard for defenses to prepare for, but it makes it hard for offenses to prepare for, but it makes it easy on your defensive players.
"It's in line with what the modern NFL feels like, and I think that's exactly what a lot of teams are chasing," Mays added.
Monson added: "I think it's the right system to be trying to get out ahead of and be almost first in line in terms of teams running it."
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets