From Trojans to Chargers: Uchenna Nwosu and Hayes Pullard

"He taught me a lot, especially during my younger times at USC," Nwosu explained. "He was a team captain and a leader, so I tried to emulate what he did and tried to be like him. He's very funny and a guy who I know personally and look up to."

"I started teaching him the little things; how to work out, how to train, how to study film and watch different opponents," Pullard added. "You've seen him grow from freshman year, where I don't think he played that much, to sophomore year then where he started dabbling in playing his junior year and took it to another level senior year. As I watched his career, he's continued to get better and continued to be a peak performer with that 'Kobe mindset' you can see growing in him."

Nwosu's work ethic and "Mamba mentality" according to Pullard was second-to-none. It's something he believes got Nwosu to where he is today and will help him get acclimated to life in the NFL, with a little help from his friends.