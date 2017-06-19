Evaluating the Wide Receivers with WR Coach Nick Sirianni

Chargers.com:One young wideout who Head Coach Anthony Lynn singled out earlier this offseason is Geremy Davis. We signed him off the Giants' practice squad midway through last season. Now that he has had a chance to work with the team through the offseason, what kind of player do you see in Geremy?

Sirianni: He is big, strong and physical. He catches everything. He's got really strong hands, and is another guy who is a pro. You never have to worry about him. He knows every spot, and knows where he wants to go. He knows he has to be ready to be plugged in at any spot. Geremy was our blocking wide receiver last year. He'd come in and was so physical with guys. We like his effort, demeanor and his ability to catch the football with strong hands; he can make phenomenal catches that not everybody can you make.

Chargers.com:Another young WR Lynn praised was Jamaal Jones. He was with us last offseason but got hurt early in training camp. What's it been like being around Jamaal again?

Sirianni: He was hurt for a lot of the time he was here last year, so we never got the chance to see the real Jamaal. He is a really good wideout. Thinking back on his tape, he made so many plays at Montana. Now we are able to see why. He's got that something to him that stands out. He's a talented player.

Chargers.com:Isaiah Burse bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster last year. He is still trying to find his niche, but showed he is capable. Where do you see him fitting in?

Sirianni: Isaiah has this quickness about him. I always think that perhaps more so than speed, quickness can be more important. Isaiah can separate because he is really quick. I can see that he has worked really hard on his hands this offseason so he can finish more. Isaiah has a lot of talent, and he also helps out on special teams. You see what he can do as a returner.

Chargers.com:Finally, you have a lot of other young players like Da'Ron Brown, Artavis Scott, Mitchell Paige and Andre Patton. What do you see out of these young guys?