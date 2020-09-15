Erin Andrews Releases Second Collection of NFL Apparel for Women

"I just kind of looked at what my basics were in my closet which was pretty easy: t-shirts, (more) t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jean shirts," she said. "I have a bomber jacket in every single color, and I thought, you know what? I love wearing bombers, let's let people cheer on their team in a bomber. I looked in my closet and I thought, what could I incorporate and wear and have other women wear it and be able to cheer on their team?"

Andrews said the line was years in the making and was cultivated from her passion for sports and being the wife of retired NHL player, Jarrett Stoll.

She recognized a void for women in the sports apparel sphere and with female fandom in the NFL hitting an all-time high in 2019, her timing couldn't be better.

"I just felt like there was just such a white space in pro shops and online for female fans. I do believe a lot of the time these female fans are overlooked. We know what we're talking about. We are just as passionate, maybe more so, than men about teams. I just felt like there was something that could be done with apparel."