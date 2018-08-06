Enter to Win Daily Giveaways, Season Tickets and More

This training camp, not only do you get the chance to see your favorite Chargers up close, you also have the chance to win big!

The Bolts are hosting a raffle for awesome Chargers prizes every day during training camp practice.

One winner per day will receive a prize of signed Chargers gear. So far, lucky fans have received signed Keenan Allen helmets and a Denzel Perryman jersey. And you never know what surprises may come your way, as Perryman grabbed some lucky winners earlier in camp for a special photo-op on field.

Prizes coming up later this week include autographs from Pro Bowler Casey Hayward.

Be sure to enter by 11:40 a.m. The winner will be drawn at 11:45 a.m. and contacted by phone. You must be present at training camp to win.

The fun doesn't stop at daily prizes though!

Each day you enter, you also have the opportunity to be the sole winner of the grand prize sweepstakes for a pair of 2018 season tickets.

Click here for your chance to win two 2018 season tickets.

Winners:

7/28: Eric M., Fullerton, CA

7/29: David L., Torrance, CA

7/30: Gilbert B., Bellflower, CA

8/2: Eric V., Santa Ana, CA

8/3: Kennie M., Los Angeles, CA

8/4: Terry P., Lakewood, CA

8/6: Ericka A., Mission Viejo, CA

8/9: Anthony M., Encinitas, CA

8/13: Jill A., Orange, CA

8/15: George G., Costa Mesa, CA

8/16: Jaime H., Monterey Park, CA

8/20: Alison T., Huntington Beach, CA

8/22: Ryan B., Huntington Beach, CA