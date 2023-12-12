Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Instant Analysis: Easton Stick to Start Thursday Against Raiders

Dec 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Stick

The Chargers announced that quarterback Justin Herbert will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture to his right index finger.

He will be placed on Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss the next four regular-season games.

Let's state the obvious here: that is tough news for Herbert and the Bolts.

Even though the Chargers have had a disappointing season to date, Herbert has been a bright spot in his fourth season.

He's a team captain and a leader for a reason and can complete throws that almost no other person on Earth can make.

But the reality is that Herbert's fractured finger on his throwing hand is too serious and too painful to play through.

That means a first chance for Stick to show what he can do as a starter starting Thursday night against Las Vegas.

The Bolts have always been high on Stick, and there's a reason they brought him back as a free agent this past offseason to be Herbert's backup.

He was a winner in college with 49 career victories at North Dakota State, where he led the Bison to a pair of national titles as a starter.

That success led him to be a fifth-round pick in 2019. And even though he might have attempted just one pass in a regular season game before Sunday, he's earned the respect and trust of the building over the past few years by running the scout team.

"I have all the confidence in the world. He gives us a great look every week," Derwin James, Jr. said. "When he got in the game, you've seen the throws that he was able to make, some of the plays he was able to make.

"I have all of the confidence in him," James added. "We're going to be behind him and have his back, as a defense."

Sebastian Joseph-Day added: "I have nothing but full confidence in Easton Stick. The looks that he gives us week-in and week-out are amazing. He's confident. He's poised. He knows the offense like the back of his hand. He's honestly a great, great quarterback."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Stick has improved "in all ways as a quarterback" over the past few seasons.

Staley noted that most of that progression has been mechanically, as Stick put noticeably more zip on the ball Sunday against Denver.

Stick's football IQ has always been there and it's something that he'll lean on when he faces the Raiders in two days.

"He's really sharp. He studies, he's a gym rat, and he gives you that dimension with his legs," Staley said. "That's important with your backup quarterback, that you have that element of mobility, because you know that teams are probably going to pressure and stuff like that.

"To have a guy that is smart and that can move, it gives you a chance," Staley added.

With Herbert out for the remainder of the regular season, Stick has a golden opportunity to prove that he belongs in the league as a high-quality quarterback.

And there's no doubt he and the offense will be motivated to play well on the road in Week 15.

Bolts in B&W: Week 14

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
1 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
2 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
3 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
4 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
5 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
6 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
7 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
8 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
9 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
10 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
11 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
12 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
13 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
14 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
15 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
16 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
17 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
18 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
19 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
20 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
21 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
22 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
23 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
24 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
25 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
26 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
27 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
28 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
29 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
30 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
31 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
32 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
33 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
34 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
35 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
36 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
37 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
38 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
39 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
40 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
41 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
42 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
43 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Related Content

news

Chargers Mailbag: What to Expect From QB Easton Stick in Primetime

The Chargers Week 15 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Thursday night's game against the Raiders
news

Week 15 Injury Report | Chargers at Raiders: Bolts Estimate 'DNP' for Keenan Allen on Tuesday 

Take a look at the Week 15 Injury Report ahead of Thursday's game against the Raiders
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
