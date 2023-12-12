Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mailbag: What to Expect From QB Easton Stick in Primetime

Dec 12, 2023 at 02:40 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Mailnag12.13

Welcome back to the Chargers Mailbag!

We'll be running one of these every week during the regular season, so send in submissions for the Mailbag here on Twitter or by sending me an email.

Off we go...

What can we expect from Easton Stick against the Raiders? (Nick via email)

Easton Stick has waited nearly five seasons for Thursday night, as the Chargers quarterback will make his first NFL start in Week 15 against the Raiders.

The 28-year-old will get a chance to shine in primetime after Justin Herbert was placed on Injured Reserve after having surgery on his fractured right index finger.

Did Stick want to make his first start earlier? Of course.

He was also a realist as shared a quarterback room with Philip Rivers, and later Herbert, since being drafted in the fifth round in 2019.

"I've been here and watched Justin, watched Philip … that's the standard," Stick said. "The quarterback play here has been really good so I'm just trying to do my best.

Stick later added: "You're a competitor and you want to be out there. But you understand the dynamics of this league. Let's be honest, it's hard to sit in that meeting room and watch Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert and say, 'I should be out there.' There's some reality to that, sure."

Now that Stick's moment is here, he's flying by the seat of his pants a bit given that the Chargers have just four days between games in Weeks 14 and 15.

"You ignore it as much as you can," Stick said of the buildup around his first start. "Luckily this week you can do that because there's no time.

"As soon as we were done on Sunday, guys were already doing stuff to get ready for Thursday," Stick added. "There's a lot of work to be done and we're kind of sprinting through the week. I think that's a good thing."

But those who have seen up close in recent seasons believe his is ready for his chance.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater said Stick displayed a calmness at quarterback when he came in Sunday against the Broncos.

"We see him every day in practice, we know what he's about. It wasn't like any panic or anything like that," Slater said.

And, while Stick certainly is not Herbert, Slater said the two do share some similar qualities.

"A lot of the same toughness, the same focus, attention to detail. That's something I've always noticed with him, he's just as detailed. That's always stood out to me," Slater said of Stick.

Stick said Tuesday that he has a strong understanding of the playbook and has worked tirelessly on his mechanics and footwork since entering the league.

But his drive and competitiveness haven't waned over the years.

Remember, this is a guy who he had the best college career in terms of FCS wins, finishing his career with a 49-3 record as a starter at North Dakota State.

Stick is North Dakota State's all-time leader in passing yards (8,693) and passing touchdowns (88), and was a part of four FCS National Title teams with the Bison, including two as the starter. He also holds the school record for most total touchdowns (129) and the Missouri Valley Football Conference record for rushing yards (2,523) and rushing touchdowns (41) by a quarterback.

"I understand that North Dakota State is not the National Football League," Stick said. "But I'm used to winning. I only know one way. This is a production business and I understand that. Just going to go out there and try to play my best."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said: "He's a winner. You take a look at his track record at North Dakota State, that's all he's ever done is win. He knows how to run a team, lead a team. He's been great for our team since I've been here and we're excited for him."

Stick said Tuesday that he doesn't have any pregame speech planned and hopes to let the game flow come to him in terms of getting in a rhythm.

"No nerves. Maybe on Thursday but that's kind of standard for everybody before you go out there," Stick said. "Obviously, this isn't how I envisioned it when they selected me five years ago. But this is what you want as a kid, an opportunity to go play, so I'm excited for that.

Stick later added: "There's not much difference other than the fact that there's some certainty behind it. You know at least the first snap you'll be out there. You have to prepare like you're the guy every week."

In roughly 48 hours, it will be Stick's time to shine.

No, I think both of those players will be fine in the long term at their current spots.

Keep in mind that there was bound to be some shuffling of the Chargers offensive line heading into this season.

With Slater returning from injury, Trey Pipkins III coming back in free agency and Corey Linsley still at center, three of the positions were pretty set in stone.

Salyer was super impressive at left tackle as a rookie but a move to right guard made sense because he had experience playing there in college.

Ditto for Johnson, who was one of college football's best left guards in 2021 on the way to being a first-round pick.

Have both of those players exceeded expectations so far? Perhaps not.

If we look at the 52 guards who have played at least 500 snaps this season, Johnson ranks 38th while Salyer is 44th in terms of Pro Football Focus grades.

But I'd argue that the entire offensive line — not just those two players — hasn't met preseason expectations, something Staley echoed last week.

"I think that it's been inconsistent. I think we've been good in spurts, and I think that we've shown quality run and pass, but it's been inconsistent," Staley said. "But, it's a good group of guys. They're working hard. I think that it's fair to say that our best football is in front of us."

Johnson and Salyer are still young players who will only be in their third seasons in 2024. I expect them to be key parts of the Bolts offense going forward so don't give up on them now.

There's no singular answer here.

As we head into Week 15, the Bolts offense ranks 15th in EPA per play.

But the offense was ranked seventh in that metric just three games ago before tough outings against the Ravens, Patriots and Broncos. The Chargers managed just 17 combined points in those three games.

If we look at the bigger picture, inconsistent performances across the board has played a part.

Other factors that come to mind include a disappointing run game, dropped passes and up-and-down play up front.

Injuries and the loss of certain players also added up, whether it's been the loss of Corey Linsley, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler or Joshua Palmer.

At full strength, the Chargers should have one of the league's top offenses. Unfortunately, they haven't had their full complement of skill players outside of Week 1.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more

Related Content

news

Chargers Mailbag: Why the Bolts Don't Care About December Style Points

The Chargers Week 14 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos
news

Chargers Mailbag: Looking Ahead to Week 13 vs. New England

The Chargers Week 13 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots
news

Chargers Mailbag: Diving Into the Bolts-Ravens Matchup

The Chargers Week 12 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday night's game against Baltimore
news

Chargers Mailbag: Here's How the Bolts Can Get Going 

The Chargers Week 11 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against Green Bay
news

Chargers Mailbag: Why the Bolts are Primed to Make a 2nd-Half Run

The Chargers Week 10 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit
news

Chargers Mailbag: Why Monday Night is the Bolts Biggest Game of the Year

The Chargers Week 9 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Monday night's game against New York
news

Chargers Mailbag: How the Bolts Can Still be a Playoff Team

The Chargers Week 8 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against Chicago
news

Chargers Mailbag: Focusing on Little Details Against the Chiefs

The Chargers Week 7 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City
news

Chargers Mailbag: How the Bolts Can Get a Week 6 Win Over Dallas 

The Chargers Week 6 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of a primetime game against the Cowboys
news

Chargers Mailbag: Assessing the Bolts at the Bye Week

The Chargers Bye Week Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions as the Bolts get a week off
news

Chargers Mailbag: Who Steps Up Without Mike Williams?

The Chargers Week 4 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
Latest News
Advertising