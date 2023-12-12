Chargers Mailbag: What to Expect From QB Easton Stick in Primetime

But those who have seen up close in recent seasons believe his is ready for his chance.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater said Stick displayed a calmness at quarterback when he came in Sunday against the Broncos.

"We see him every day in practice, we know what he's about. It wasn't like any panic or anything like that," Slater said.

And, while Stick certainly is not Herbert, Slater said the two do share some similar qualities.

"A lot of the same toughness, the same focus, attention to detail. That's something I've always noticed with him, he's just as detailed. That's always stood out to me," Slater said of Stick.

Stick said Tuesday that he has a strong understanding of the playbook and has worked tirelessly on his mechanics and footwork since entering the league.

But his drive and competitiveness haven't waned over the years.

Remember, this is a guy who he had the best college career in terms of FCS wins, finishing his career with a 49-3 record as a starter at North Dakota State.

Stick is North Dakota State's all-time leader in passing yards (8,693) and passing touchdowns (88), and was a part of four FCS National Title teams with the Bison, including two as the starter. He also holds the school record for most total touchdowns (129) and the Missouri Valley Football Conference record for rushing yards (2,523) and rushing touchdowns (41) by a quarterback.

"I understand that North Dakota State is not the National Football League," Stick said. "But I'm used to winning. I only know one way. This is a production business and I understand that. Just going to go out there and try to play my best."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said: "He's a winner. You take a look at his track record at North Dakota State, that's all he's ever done is win. He knows how to run a team, lead a team. He's been great for our team since I've been here and we're excited for him."

Stick said Tuesday that he doesn't have any pregame speech planned and hopes to let the game flow come to him in terms of getting in a rhythm.

"No nerves. Maybe on Thursday but that's kind of standard for everybody before you go out there," Stick said. "Obviously, this isn't how I envisioned it when they selected me five years ago. But this is what you want as a kid, an opportunity to go play, so I'm excited for that.

Stick later added: "There's not much difference other than the fact that there's some certainty behind it. You know at least the first snap you'll be out there. You have to prepare like you're the guy every week."