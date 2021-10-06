Looking Back at Drew Brees’s Charger Days

Best Stories From Drew Brees While On the Chargers

The first few years of any young quarterback's career are important. Drew Brees's Charger career was no different. Brees attributes his development and growth to his teammates and his coaches.

"….Being around [former offensive coordinator] Norv Turner early on and Mike Riley, but really the leadership on that team with Junior Seau, Rodney Harrison, Lorenzo Neal — just so many veteran guys that had been around so long [and] played a ton of football," Brees said. "But they knew how to work, they knew how to prepare — they were just great leaders. That had a big influence on me."

But it wasn't just about football for Brees, who also noted his personal relationships were just as special to his development — not just as a player, but as a person. When he was drafted by the Chargers in 2001, Brees found something that even the most elite rosters struggle to find: camaraderie.

Their lives and aspirations off the field brought them together as a team and a family.

"We really created a team that cared about each other, you know?" Brees said. "And I think, you look at the guys that we drafted — that '01, '02 draft class [were] guys that kind of had that underdog mentality, like, 'Man, we've been brought onto a 1-15 team.'

"And so there was a big sense of responsibility to be part of the solution that's going to turn this around. So you just find yourself connecting with guys beyond just the football field, especially since so many of us were in similar stages in our life, right? We're starting to get married, thinking about starting families, wanting to get active in the communities, so you just find yourself doing a lot of things together, supporting each other….You're in the same phase of life."

During his recent visit to a Chargers' training camp practice, Brees even told the story of his favorite play in a Charger uniform. It was in one of his first big wins against the Raiders, who went on to the Super Bowl in 2002.

It was an away game, at the Black Hole, and the Chargers had forced the game into overtime. The first play in overtime was a run play that Brees had to check to an option due to the defense's formation.

"I look who the in-man on the line of scrimmage is, and it's Bill Romanowski. So I'm like, 'Great, I'm going to option pitch off Bill Romanowski,'" Brees said. "Of course, he goes to take my head off; I pitch the ball to LaDainian Tomlinson and he goes for about 20. Next play, big play to Tim Dwight. Next play, hand off on — I think we called it 50 power, which was Marty Schottenheimer's signature run play….