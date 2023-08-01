10 Things to Know About Don Coryell

It's a big week for Don Coryell's family.

The former Chargers Head Coach is being posthumously enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this week, with the festivities to take place in Canton, Ohio. Coryell passed away in 2010.

Here are 10 things to know about Coryell:

1. No. 364

Coryell was a Coach/Contributor finalist for the Class of 2023 and was voted in by the Hall of Fame's full Selection Committee. He will officially be the 364th member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2. Former Chargers HC

Coryell was the Chargers Head Coach from 1978 to 1986. He posted a 69-56 record with the Bolts, won three AFC West titles and made four total trips to the playoffs, including to a pair of AFC title games.

3. A Bolts legend