Desmond King Called His Shot in April

4.20.17
A week before the NFL Draft, Desmond King made a prediction and called his shot.
11.23.17
Shot made.
In the 28-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Desmond King's late April prediction came true as the rookie inked a 90-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
"Anybody who's asked me has sad, 'Did you ever have that feeling that your first time touching the ball would be today?' I sure did. I actually thought about it and talked about it yesterday with a couple teammates that whenever I get the ball, I'm going to try to get to the end zone."
Get to the end zone he did.
King cut in front of Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley to pick off Dak Prescott. The cornerback then ran up the right sideline and cut left before eventually finding the end zone. The play improved the Bolts to 28-6 and put the game out of reach for Dallas.
So, what was going through his mind on the play?
"Knowing who's watching me. My family back home, guys that I played with in college. Everybody in the (country) is just watching and then just having my teammates with me celebrating is just amazing."
Along with his pick-six, King has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. He is the fourth defensive back this season to register a sack and a pick-six. He is the only DB among those four with multiple sacks.
The former Jim Thorpe Award winner said he's happy he got to ball out on a national stage. Despite not getting many offers in college and being overlooked in the draft until the Chargers nabbed him in the fifth round, it's almost unreal how King continues to prove doubters wrong.
After his play on Thursday, it's likely safe to say he won't go unnoticed anymore.
"I've been overlooked a lot all my life. Going into college I had really no offers going into my senior year in high school. Iowa came late in the process right before signing day. Going into college, guys didn't know who I was. And then, boom, my junior year, I win the Thorpe Award. And then the draft…I was overlooked as well. I was just thankful to have the opportunity to be with this program, be with the Chargers organization and just show what I'm worth."