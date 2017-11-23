Desmond King Called His Shot in April

So, what was going through his mind on the play?

"Knowing who's watching me. My family back home, guys that I played with in college. Everybody in the (country) is just watching and then just having my teammates with me celebrating is just amazing."

Along with his pick-six, King has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. He is the fourth defensive back this season to register a sack and a pick-six. He is the only DB among those four with multiple sacks.

The former Jim Thorpe Award winner said he's happy he got to ball out on a national stage. Despite not getting many offers in college and being overlooked in the draft until the Chargers nabbed him in the fifth round, it's almost unreal how King continues to prove doubters wrong.

After his play on Thursday, it's likely safe to say he won't go unnoticed anymore.