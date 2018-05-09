Derwin James Projected to be Top Five Rookie in 2018

Praise for the Chargers' selection of Derwin James began flooding in from the moment Roger Goodell announced he was the 17th overall selection in the NFL.

Exactly 14 days have passed yet the praise keeps coming, the latest via one of NFL.com's top draft analysts in College Football 24/7 writer, Chase Goodbread. The pundit put together a comprehensive list ranking the top 100 NFL rookies projected to make the biggest impact in 2018.

Why did he put him so high?

"The Chargers got one of the best values of the first round, and a versatile player defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will love, when the former FSU star slipped to No. 17 overall," he explained.

James wasn't the only Charger to make the list as Goodbread also named OLB Uchenna Nwosu and DT Justin Jones among his top 100.

Meanwhile, Goodbread also named James as the rookie most likely to make the Pro Bowl in 2018.