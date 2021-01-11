Darren Sproles Elected to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class

It was announced Monday that former Chargers running back Darren Sproles has been selected to the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 induction class.
Sproles had a storied career at Kansas St. where he was a 2003 First Team All-American and earned All-Big 12 honors three times. He also holds the school's record for all-purpose yards (6,812) and was named to their Ring of Honor in 2015. He is the sixth K-State player or coach to be inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Sproles was selected by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Bolts and was named to the San Diego Chargers 50th Anniversary Team.
Along with Sproles, this year's College Football Hall of Fame Class includes former college offensive tackle Aaron Taylor, who played with the Chargers from 1998-1999.