Corey Liuget Suspended First Four Games of 2018 Regular Season

"I made a mistake and take full responsibility. As part of my training program, I placed my trust in someone who, in hindsight, was not well-versed in the NFL's policy on banned substances. As players, we're told time and again that the NFL holds you responsible for anything in your body. Even if you take it accidentally, it's on you. Pretty cut and dry. You hear it and think, 'That won't be me, that can't possibly happen to me.' Yet here I am, suspended four games. And that's my fault. I apologize to our fans, my family and the entire Chargers organization. I hate that I won't be able to be there for my teammates to start the season, but I will turn this into a positive. When my number is called, you can count on me being ready to answer that call."