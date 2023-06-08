Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Corey Linsley Has Clear-Cut Goals Entering Year 10

Jun 08, 2023 at 11:57 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

CL

Corey Linsley isn't the longest-tenured member of the Chargers.

But the Bolts center is up there on the roster among players who have been in the league the longest.

The top distinction goes to long snapper Josh Harris, who is entering his 12th season, while Keenan Allen is on Year 11.

Linsley is part of a handful of Chargers who will hit a decade in the league in 2023, a group that includes Khalil Mack and Dustin Hopkins.

Does Linsley feel like he's entering Year 10 already?

"No, thank God," Linsley said with a laugh. "We were just talking about this. I never would have thought I would have felt his good at Year 10.

"I thought I was going to be hobbled. It's tougher to recover sometimes. I feel like I take such better care of my body now," Linsley continued. "Some of it is because you have to and some of it is because you just train smarter.

"I definitely feel a lot better than I thought I would, so I'm thankful for that, and I'm lucky to not have any major injuries," Linsley added.

Photos: OTA #8

Check out the best photos from OTA #8 of the Chargers 2023 offseason

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
1 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
2 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
3 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
4 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
5 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
6 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
7 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
8 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
9 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
10 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
11 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
12 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
13 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
14 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
15 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
16 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
17 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
18 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
19 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
20 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
21 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
22 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
23 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
24 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
25 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
26 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
27 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
28 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
29 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
30 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
31 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
32 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
33 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
34 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
35 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
36 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
37 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
38 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
39 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
40 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
41 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
42 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
43 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
44 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
45 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
46 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
47 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
48 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
49 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
50 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
51 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
52 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
53 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
54 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
55 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
56 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
57 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
58 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
59 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
60 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
61 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
62 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
63 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
64 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
65 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
66 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
67 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
68 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
69 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
70 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
71 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
72 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
73 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
74 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
75 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
76 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
77 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
78 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
79 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
80 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
81 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
82 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
83 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
84 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
85 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
86 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
87 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
88 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
89 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
90 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
91 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
92 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
93 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
94 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
95 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
96 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
97 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
98 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program
99 / 99

Chargers players during the eighth OTA of the 2023 off-season program

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

A 2014 fifth-round pick by the Packers, Linsley joined the Bolts in the 2021 offseason and has continued to establish himself as one of the game's best players at his position.

And while the Chargers have always leaned on the 31-year-old's leadership since he arrived, they will certainly do so again this year as the four other starting linemen are still relatively young — either in age or in terms of playing experience.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins III is entering Year 5 but has just one full season of starting experience. The same can be said for left guard Zion Johnson (23 years old) and right guard Jamaree Salyer (22 years old).

Left tackle Rashawn Slater is a proven player entering Year 3 but isn't even 25 years old yet.

That leaves Linsley as the elder statesman, although the center said this week that he doesn't need to do much in the way of guidance these days.

"These guys, they really do operate like vets," Linsley said. "We'll have to learn through stuff, but when it comes to not freaking out on the field and just being cool, calm and collected, Rashawn and Pip, obviously, and the guys next to me who I directly communicate with the most, those guys do an excellent job of that.

"None of the 'yips,' the rookie jitters or anything. Those guys have been great," Linsley added.

Linsley said Wednesday that the group — which has never started a game together — is growing closer and closer this offseason.

And he made it clear what the unit's top priority is for the 2023 season.

"I think, overall, it's really obvious. The run game lacked," Linsley said. "Protection game, I think we can be better. That's what this offseason, a lot of it has been about, from a protection standpoint. The communication, the simplification of everything. Also, just relying on our instincts more and helping out everybody as much as we can. I feel like we're making a lot of improvement, even right now.

"The run game, we'll take accountability for that. I'm sure you could pick it apart to a bunch of different reasons, but ultimately, up front, that's something that we take pride in," Linsley continued. "We want to run the ball. Every O-Line in the NFL wants to run the ball.

"For us to fall significantly below our standard, I think that's in the back of our mind and has been," Linsley added. "That will be a key point for us all throughout camp and continuing on in the season."

As Linsley enters Year 10, his focus will be on helping the Chargers have one of the league's most prolific offenses both on the ground and through the air.

But he also had big-picture team goals in mind, too, including setting a championship standard across the entire organization.

"That's what I'm trying to do here and what all the leaders of our team are trying to do," Linsley said. "We expect to do this. We expect to make the playoffs. We expect to get to the championship.

"I feel like we have done a good job," Linsley added. "[Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley and top-down … we've done a good job of those are our expectations. This is the standard. We just have to go and do it."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Here's Why Dan Fouts 'Thinks the World' of Justin Herbert

The Chargers Hall of Famer recently connected with the Bolts current starting quarterback

news

Bolts Defense Focused on Day-By-Day Improvement

"Take it day-by-day, one day at a time. Keep the main things the main things; blocking, tackling and takeaways. Don't get ahead of ourselves."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers on Final Week of OTAs

"We're all trying to get together, build chemistry and stuff. Have fun with each other. We're trying to build as a team, build our chemistry, and just have fun."

news

3 Observations: Herbert Lets Loose at Bolts OTA Practice

The Chargers quarterback took part in 7-on-7 drills Wednesday and threw a pair of lengthy touchdown passes

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

Latest News
Advertising