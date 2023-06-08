Corey Linsley Has Clear-Cut Goals Entering Year 10

A 2014 fifth-round pick by the Packers, Linsley joined the Bolts in the 2021 offseason and has continued to establish himself as one of the game's best players at his position.

And while the Chargers have always leaned on the 31-year-old's leadership since he arrived, they will certainly do so again this year as the four other starting linemen are still relatively young — either in age or in terms of playing experience.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins III is entering Year 5 but has just one full season of starting experience. The same can be said for left guard Zion Johnson (23 years old) and right guard Jamaree Salyer (22 years old).

Left tackle Rashawn Slater is a proven player entering Year 3 but isn't even 25 years old yet.

That leaves Linsley as the elder statesman, although the center said this week that he doesn't need to do much in the way of guidance these days.

"These guys, they really do operate like vets," Linsley said. "We'll have to learn through stuff, but when it comes to not freaking out on the field and just being cool, calm and collected, Rashawn and Pip, obviously, and the guys next to me who I directly communicate with the most, those guys do an excellent job of that.