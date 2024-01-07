Chargers-Chiefs Inactives for Week 18: Spiller, Woods Out for Season Finale

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 18.
Wide receivers Keenan Allen (heel) and defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) won't play after being listed as out on Friday.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. (shoulder) and right guard Zion Johnson (neck) are also inactive after being doubtful to play.
The final three inactive players are wide receiver Jalen Guyton, safety JT Woods and running back Isaiah Spiller.
Here is who won't suit up against the Chiefs:
LB Kenneth Murray, Jr.
WR Keenan Allen
WR Jalen Guyton
S JT Woods
RB Isaiah Spiller
G Zion Johnson
DL Nick Williams
Here are Kansas City's inactives:
WR Rashee Rice
QB Patrick Mahomes
WR Kadarius Toney
CB L'Jarius Sneed
DE Mike Danna
T Donovan Smith
TE Travis Kelce
