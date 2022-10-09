Chargers Win Thriller in Cleveland

The Chargers are 3-2 after a thrilling win in Cleveland.

Here's a quick recap of the 30-28 win.

First Quarter

The Chargers won the toss and elected to defer. The Browns ground game struck first as Nick Chubb ran for a 41-yard touchdown on the opening drive. The Chargers drove into Cleveland territory but turned the ball over on downs as Justin Herbert's pass for Mike Williams on fourth-and-2 was incomplete. Cleveland doubled its lead on the next possession with an 11-yard touchdown pass. The Bolts responded with a 71-yard run from Austin Ekeler down to the Cleveland 4-yard line, but the offense had to settle for a 28-yard field goal from Taylor Bertolet. He kicked in place of Dustin Hopkins, who was out with a quad injury. The Chargers defense then posted a quick three-and-out before the Herbert hit Williams for a 38-yard gain to move into the red zone as the quarter ended.

Second Quarter