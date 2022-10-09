Chargers Win Thriller in Cleveland

The Chargers are 3-2 after a thrilling win in Cleveland.
Here's a quick recap of the 30-28 win.
First Quarter
The Chargers won the toss and elected to defer. The Browns ground game struck first as Nick Chubb ran for a 41-yard touchdown on the opening drive. The Chargers drove into Cleveland territory but turned the ball over on downs as Justin Herbert's pass for Mike Williams on fourth-and-2 was incomplete. Cleveland doubled its lead on the next possession with an 11-yard touchdown pass. The Bolts responded with a 71-yard run from Austin Ekeler down to the Cleveland 4-yard line, but the offense had to settle for a 28-yard field goal from Taylor Bertolet. He kicked in place of Dustin Hopkins, who was out with a quad injury. The Chargers defense then posted a quick three-and-out before the Herbert hit Williams for a 38-yard gain to move into the red zone as the quarter ended.
Second Quarter
The Bolts capitalized in the red zone this time, as Joshua Kelley scampered in for a 5-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14-10. After another three-and-out by the defense, the offense took the lead with a brilliant 99-yard drive. The Chargers had five plays that went for at least 10 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown from Ekeler on a screen pass. But Cleveland answered right back with a quick score to go up 21-17. The Bolts got the ball back with just under three minutes left but went three-and-out and punted the ball away. The Chargers trailed 21-17 at the half after Cleveland missed a 45-yard field goal late in the second quarter.
Third Quarter
The Bolts got the ball to open the second half and moved the ball, capping off an impressive drive with a 22-yard touchdown run by Ekeler. The Browns then went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 34, but the play was stuffed by Christian Covington and others. That led to a 25-yard field goal by Bertolet to give the Bolts a 27-21 lead. But that lead wouldn't last long, as the Browns scored on a 2-yard rush to take a 28-27 lead with less than a minute left in the third quarter.
Fourth Quarter
The Bolts retook the lead with 9 minutes and 29 seconds left in regulation. The Chargers drove into the red zone but settled for a 27-yard field goal from Bertolet for a 30-28 lead. The Browns then drove inside the 10-yard line with under 3 minutes left, but Alohi Gilman picked off Jacoby Brissett in the end zone. The Chargers picked up a first down on a pass from Herbert to Williams, leading to Cleveland to use up all of their timeouts. But the Chargers went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 45 and didn't convert. The Browns attempted a 54-yard field goal but it was wide right. The Chargers moved to 3-2 with a 30-28 win.
