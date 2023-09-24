Chargers-Vikings Week 3 Game Day Updates

Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Vikings won the toss and elected to defer. The Bolts started with the ball but went three-and-out on a sequence that was hurt by a second-down holding call. The Chargers punted it away with a bad bounce giving the Vikings the ball at their own 43-yard line. Minnesota drove into the red zone but Alohi Gilman forced a takeaway by ripping the ball away from T.J. Hockenson.