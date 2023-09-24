Chargers-Vikings Week 3 Game Day Updates

The Chargers and Vikings are underway in Week 3.
Here are quarter-by-quarter updates from Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith in Minneapolis.
First Quarter
Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Vikings won the toss and elected to defer. The Bolts started with the ball but went three-and-out on a sequence that was hurt by a second-down holding call. The Chargers punted it away with a bad bounce giving the Vikings the ball at their own 43-yard line. Minnesota drove into the red zone but Alohi Gilman forced a takeaway by ripping the ball away from T.J. Hockenson.
The Bolts began at their own 21 and promptly marched down the field. Justin Herbert found Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett to move the chains on third downs, with the quarterback adding in a 12-yard scramble as well. Herbert then delivered a strike to Allen for 25 yards on third-and-7 to set up the Bolts inside the 5-yard line. Herbert ended the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Donald Parham, Jr., his second score of the year
The Vikings drove into Chargers territory but Joey Bosa and Tuli Tuipulotu split a sack on the final play of the quarter with the Bolts leading 7-0.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.
The Bolts started at the Titans 47-yard line