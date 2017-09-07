Chargers Trying Something Different with Captains in 2017

Presenting your 2017 Los Angeles Chargers.
Your 2017 Los Angeles Chargers season captains will be….
No one.
Bucking the trend, Head Coach Anthony Lynn announced Thursday that the Bolts will have different captains each week. Ninety minutes before kickoff, he'll gather the team in the locker room and let them know who'll have the honor that week.
It's a process that's worked well for the coach in the past.
"It's just the way I like (it)," he explained. "I think certain guys step up each week. Some people evolve as leaders as the year goes on. I think it's best to reward guys and do it week by week."
So how exactly will that work?
"Normally, in the locker room right before the game I name the captains. Everybody goes crazy. Then we go out…(Who will be captain) is my decision."