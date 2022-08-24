Chargers Camp Report: Bolts Put a Bow on 2022 Training Camp

2. Strong red-zone defense

The Bolts ended practice with a red-zone drill, and it was the defense that came up clutch.

The period began when Nasir Adderely quickly thwarted a short pass to Keenan Allen before Derwin James, Jr., forced an incompletion on a pass to Gerald Everett.

Michael Davis then broke up a pass in the end zone before another pass attempt in the end zone fell incomplete.

The final play was a toss up, as Ja'Sir Taylor and DeAndre Carter met in the flat near the goal line. Officials ruled it a touchdown but the play was too close to be called.

3. Jason Garrett stops by

Former NFL head coach Jason Garrett was in attendance at Wednesday's practice.

The former Cowboys head coach, who went 85-67 in nine-plus seasons with Dallas, spent the majority of practice chatting with Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco.