Chargers Camp Report: Bolts Put a Bow on 2022 Training Camp

That's a wrap on Chargers Training Camp in 2022.
The Bolts held their 19th and final camp practice Wednesday in Costa Mesa, as their attention now turns to the preseason finale Friday in New Orleans.
Here are three observations from the Chargers final camp practice:
1. Brandon Staley … holder?
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley provided a moment of fun Wednesday when he lined up as a holder early in practice.
Staley took the snaps from Josh Harris and held for Dustin Hopkins on three attempts, all of which came on the far field where specialists were getting loose.
Hopkins was successful on two of three kicks. And while the exact distances were unknown, they appeared to all be from 40-plus yards.
2. Strong red-zone defense
The Bolts ended practice with a red-zone drill, and it was the defense that came up clutch.
The period began when Nasir Adderely quickly thwarted a short pass to Keenan Allen before Derwin James, Jr., forced an incompletion on a pass to Gerald Everett.
Michael Davis then broke up a pass in the end zone before another pass attempt in the end zone fell incomplete.
The final play was a toss up, as Ja'Sir Taylor and DeAndre Carter met in the flat near the goal line. Officials ruled it a touchdown but the play was too close to be called.
3. Jason Garrett stops by
Former NFL head coach Jason Garrett was in attendance at Wednesday's practice.
The former Cowboys head coach, who went 85-67 in nine-plus seasons with Dallas, spent the majority of practice chatting with Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco.
He then talked to Staley for a minute after practice was over. Garrett was hired by NBC Sports in June as an analyst for Football Night in America.
