Chargers Camp Report: Bolts Run Defense Stout Against Cowboys

That's a wrap on joint practices between the Chargers and Cowboys.

The teams completed the second of two sessions Thursday afternoon at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, practicing for over two hours.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said the Bolts got exactly what they wanted out of the practices.

"I thought these last two days of work were just incredible for both teams. I think the quality of coaching, the quality of play just made both teams better," Staley said. 'I just really appreciate [Cowboys Head Coach] Mike [McCarthy] and the Jones family and all of the players for Dallas. Just a lot of respect for them.

"I thought it was two great days of work," Staley added. "I know that we really improved as a football team."

Here are five observations from the 16th day of camp:

1. A menacing run defense

The Cowboys rushing attack offered perhaps the best preseason test the Chargers could ask for, as Dallas routinely ranks among the league's top teams on the ground.

But the Bolts passed that test with flying colors Thursday, shutting down the Dallas running game with help from everyone on the field.

The success began early, when Austin Johnson stuffed Tony Pollard for a short gain on the third play of a team drill. Sebastian Joseph-Day showed up on the very next play, getting into the backfield to stop Ezekiel Elliott for a tackle for loss.

Two plays later, it was Troy Reeder who held up Elliott at the line of scrimmage. Pollard was denied any room to run by Amen Ogbongbemiga on the ensuing play.

That team period ended in style, too, with Breiden Fehoko and Christian Covington teaming up for a tackle for loss that sent Dallas two yards backwards.

The menacing run defense only continued after that, as Drue Tranquill, Jamal Davis II, Raheem Layne and Morgan Fox each made plays behind or near the line of scrimmage against the Cowboys rushing attack.

"Today was a good measuring stick, these last two days were good measuring sticks, against a really quality running football team, two really quality backs," Staley said. "It takes all 11 guys to play good run defense, you guys have heard me say it.

"It's not just the interior players that you guys know about, it's everybody that's improving. It's been a point of emphasis, for sure," Staley added. "Definitely was a weakness — the weakness — of us last year, and we're working hard to improve it."

2. The offense shows resolve

Chargers players and coaches realized the benefit of joint practices against the Cowboys right away.

After all, going up against the likes of edge rushers Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and others will give any offense a headache.

After an up-and-down showing Wednesday by the Bolts offense, Staley said he was proud of how that group responded in the final joint practice.

"It's a competitive group over there for Dallas. They have a lot of really good rushers, a lot of good rushers," Staley said. "The style of play is very different than what they see from us every day, in terms of the quickness, and there's a lot of smaller guys that are really, really twitchy, really athletic.