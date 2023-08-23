3 Observations: Keenan Allen Dazzles on Final Day of Chargers Camp

The Bolts were in an end-of-half situation as the offense trailed 14-10 with just over four minutes to go. A 31-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Mike Williams set the offense up at the 25-yard line as the 2-minute warning hit.

Then it was Allen's time to shine as his 25-yard score gave the offense the lead in the drill.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said it was just another day at the office for Allen.

"I got a good look at it," a smiling Staley said of the acrobatic score. "It was one of those catches that only Keenan can make.

"Justin can put it in places for things like that to happen," Staley later added. "It's great work for the defense because that group is such a great group to compete again every day. I hope the same is true for our defense."

Dustin Hopkins added the extra point for a 17-14 lead in the drill.

Hopkins, by the way, kicked made all three of his field goal tries in team drills as he was perfect on four total kicks.