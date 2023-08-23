Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

3 Observations: Keenan Allen Dazzles on Final Day of Chargers Camp

Aug 23, 2023 at 03:13 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

KA

That's a wrap on Chargers Training Camp.

The Bolts will now prep for Friday night's road preseason finale against the 49ers.

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. Allen steals show with juggling TD

Keenan Allen has made numerous highlight-reel catches during camp.

The veteran wide receiver might have saved his best for last on Wednesday.

Allen dazzled during a team period by hauling in a touchdown pass that he bobbled to himself while Michael Davis was right there in coverage.

The Bolts were in an end-of-half situation as the offense trailed 14-10 with just over four minutes to go. A 31-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Mike Williams set the offense up at the 25-yard line as the 2-minute warning hit.

Then it was Allen's time to shine as his 25-yard score gave the offense the lead in the drill.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said it was just another day at the office for Allen.

"I got a good look at it," a smiling Staley said of the acrobatic score. "It was one of those catches that only Keenan can make.

"Justin can put it in places for things like that to happen," Staley later added. "It's great work for the defense because that group is such a great group to compete again every day. I hope the same is true for our defense."

Dustin Hopkins added the extra point for a 17-14 lead in the drill.

Hopkins, by the way, kicked made all three of his field goal tries in team drills as he was perfect on four total kicks.

He was true from 33, 38 and 40 yards in a kicking session. Hopkins, the only kicker who participated Wednesday, has now made 22 of 28 field goals in camp.

2. Lots of red-zone work

The Bolts spent a good portion of practice working on situational football and included a heavy emphasis on the red zone.

The top play was a 6-yard touchdown catch from Herbert to Mike Williams that the receiver somehow managed to come down with.

Herbert hung tough in the pocket before lofting the ball in the back right corner of the end zone. Williams outmuscled Asante Samuel, Jr. for the ball, which Herbert put in a place where only Williams could get it.

The Chargers then practiced a 2-point play as Herbert found the end zone for the conversion.

Other red-zone highlights included 10-yard touchdown runs by both Isaiah Spiller and Max Duggan, plus a 10-yard touchdown catch in a 7-on-7 drill by Allen.

The Chargers ended practice with a 4-minute situational drill at the end of a game.

Down by five points, Easton Stick led his group to the red zone before he found Derius Davis for a 4-yard score on fourth-and-goal with less than 90 seconds left. The ensuing 2-point play was not successful.

Herbert's group then took the field down by a point. The quarterback hit a few short passes before Williams drew a defensive pass interference call on Davis that gained 30 yards and put the offense in the red zone.

Out of timeouts, Herbert took a knee with 30 seconds left before spiking the ball with four ticks left. The Bolts chose to end the lengthy 2-hour practice instead of try the game-winning field goal.

3. James stands out

Derwin James, Jr. was as active as ever during camp, flying around and making plays from different spots all over the field.

And although his real test will come in Week 1 and beyond, James made sure to make a statement on the final day of camp.

The Chargers first-team drill Wednesday emphasized the run. And the first play was a 5-yard carry from Austin Ekeler.

Then James got in the mix, flying up to the line of scrimmage and thumping Joshua Kelley for a loss of one gain on the second play of the sequence.

The third play? It was much of the same, as James was once again in the backfield and stopped Kelley for no gain.

You won't see James in the preseason finale, but the Bolts do-it-all safety looks more than ready for the regular season begin.

