Chargers Mailbag: Buzz Around the Bolts & Tuipulotu's Potential Impact

A great question from Scott, but one I'm not fully equipped to answer.

I actually started (remotely) with the Chargers last June while I was still in Minnesota. I moved out here in mid-July before camp and hit the ground running.

So, I didn't actually witness any offseason practices from a year ago.

I can, however, offer a pair of insights that I've gleaned from being around the team this offseason that may have been different from a year ago.

The first is that Justin Herbert appears to be more aggressive in looking for explosive passing plays. That storyline was actually my biggest takeaway from the Bolts offseason program, as a healthy Herbert displayed his special arm talent by going deep in Kellen Moore's new-look offense.

We'll have to see if that carries over to training camp and the preseason, but it's a strong early sign that the Chargers offense could be among the league's most potent offenses in 2023.

The other observation is that the Chargers have gotten much less fanfare than they did a year ago.

Remember last offseason when the team traded for Khalil Mack and signed J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Gerald Everett (among others) in free agency?

Nearly all of those players are still here, and are hungry to prove they are a better team than the one that took the field in 2022.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley was asked about the lessened buzz surrounding his team at minicamp and said he's more than fine with flying under the radar a bit.

"I know the team that we have. The players that were talked about in that way last year, they're still all on our team," Staley said. "We've added even more pieces.

"We are confident in who we are and we're just confident in the work that's ahead and that we have the guys that are capable of doing it," Staley added. "We're excited to get to training camp. But I love coaching this group. I know this group is really good."

Staley exuded a quiet confidence, and a demeanor that was also modeled by his players.