Chargers Camp Report: Bolts O-Line Shines in 1-on-1 Drills

The Bolts put the pads back on Saturday morning.

Practice ran for almost two hours in front of a packed house at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Here are five observations from the ninth day of camp:

1. O-line looks solid in 1-on-1 drills

After two days without pads, the Chargers were suited up Saturday, which meant the return of 1-on-1 competitions.

With all eyes on the offensive line and the defensive line/edge rushers, it was the former who won the day.

The unit got off to a strong start when Storm Norton earned a win against Joey Bosa, and success followed when Zion Johnson won against Sebastian Joseph-Day and center Will Clapp beat Austin Johnson. (Starting center Corey Linsley did not participate in the drill).

Matt Feiler then topped Jerry Tillery before Rashawn Slater stonewalled Khalil Mack when the outside linebacker tried a spin move.

The second time through, Trey Pipkins III was stout against Bosa and Johnson recovered well to deny Otito Ogbonnia.

Overall, it was another solid day for Johnson, a rookie first-round pick who has continued to impress at right guard.

The defense did bounce back once the drill shifted to stunts and twists, where a pair of defenders worked in tandem to go against a pair or three offensive linemen.

Chris Rumph II shined in this portion of practice, getting into the backfield on back-to-back reps. He was paired with Tillery on the first one against Norton and Johnson, and later teamed with Joseph-Day against Johnson and Pipkins.

Bosa later slithered his way in for a sack and Morgan Fox did the same a few plays later. One the final reps featured a matchup of pure power, as Slater and Mack stood each other up in a highly-watched battle.

"They're both really good. Rashawn just always amazes me at his ability to sit down on power," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said of the Slater-Mack matchup. "The flexibility that he has in his body to absorb and transition from blocking a speed rush, and that thing goes to power, his ability to sit that down, he's so strong, but strong in a unique way.

"I look forward to turning those [1-on-1s] on every day," Lombardi added.

2. Allen leads WRs, Davis nabs INT in WR/DB battles

Keenan Allen looked in fine form Saturday during the 1-on-1s between pass catchers and defensive backs.

The veteran wide receiver won all three of his reps in the period, using his shiftiness and acceleration to get open.

Tight end Gerald Everett also had a pair of wins on his routes, and Jalen Guyton also looked solid when he was up.

Defensively, the highlight went to cornerback Michael Davis, who snagged an interception when he was matched up against Joe Reed.