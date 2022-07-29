Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Camp Report: Offense, Defense Trade Wins in High Intensity Practice

Jul 29, 2022 at 01:04 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

CR10

That's a wrap on Day 3 of Chargers Training Camp.

The Bolts held a 90-minute session Friday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in helmets and shorts.

Here are three observations from the third day of camp:

1. Herbert, offense show some fight

It was a bounce-back day for the Bolts offense after the other side of the ball had the edge in the first two days of practice.

On a morning where the focal point was on third downs, the competition ramped up between the two sides.

Justin Herbert led the way for the Bolts as he delivered the play of the day, an absolute dime down the middle to Keenan Allen. The throw came on second down in a 7-on-7 drill, but the young QB delivered a 30-yard pass on a rope to hit Allen on a post route between two defenders.

Herbert later connected with tight end Gerald Everett over the middle on a play that went for 20-plus yards.

And while most of Friday's session consisted of strong battles on third downs, running back Austin Ekeler loved the upped intensity.

"Yeah, absolutely. Every day is a challenge for us, an opportunity. Today we had situations with third downs, so we're going to see some pressures, see some man-to-man," Ekeler said. "Especially on third-down days, the competition is a little bit higher … because that's where a lot of money is made on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Coach Staley told us at the end of practice that we are well-balanced on offense and defense, so there's not going to be any blowouts.

Ekeler later added: "It's good. We like to be challenged. Now we had to step up and challenge them back."

Staley added: "I thought it was a really competitive practice. I liked the first two practices, but today you add third downs and that type of situation, and it's going to bring out the best in people. We had a great crowd, which brings out the best in the group, too."

2. Webb, Davis notch interceptions

As noted above, the offense responded well in the early stages of practice. But that only fired up the defense, which responded with a pair of takeaways later in the session.

The first interception came from safety Mark Webb, Jr., who was lurking in the middle of the field on a Chase Daniel pass attempt.

Staley said Webb, who played in seven games in 2021, could be a factor for the defense this year.

"He's got a lot of versatility," Staley said. "He can play safety, Star (slot defender), Money (hybrid linebacker-safety). He played the Star at Georgia.

"Really excited about his progress, he's worked really hard to get back [after an injury]," Staley added. "He definitely fits that role."

(Daniel, for what it's worth, responded on the next play with a beautiful deep ball down that right sideline that Jalen Guyton caught for roughly a 25-yard gain).

The second takeaway came from Michael Davis, who corralled a Herbert pass that was tipped by Asante Samuel, Jr. Davis went the other way with what likely would have been a pick six.

"I think what happened out there today was that our group on offense came out and, I thought, really delivered in the first team period," Staley said. "And then what that did for the rest of practice was set off a bunch of really high-level football on both sides. That's what I expect."

3. Continued special teams work

The Bolts spent more time on special teams Friday, with punting and tackling being at the forefront.

JK Scott got plenty of work, getting in over a dozen kicks to the DeAndre Carter, Callahan and Trevon Bradford, That trio rotated reps at returner, beginning with Carter.

The third phase also focused on tackling, as drills included shedding blocks before diving into dummies placed in front of a large mat.

Staley said he's been a fan of the energy and approach from new Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken and assistant special teams coach Chris Gould.

"Ryan Ficken and Chris Gould teaming up, I really like the way that our drills are organized. I like the way that our guys are competing," Staley said. "I think, from a teaching standpoint, our guys have really bought into the way that these guys teach. They really fit into our coaching staff on offense and defense, and I think that is really important.

"I know that they've also fit in well with [General Manager] Tom Telesco and our scouting staff. You really have to be able to team up to put the back half of the roster together. They have a lot of really good evaluation qualities," Staley added. "Ryan was an offensive coach, so he has an offensive coaching background, as well. I just think that he has a really good pedigree. He's fit in really well with the staff. Hopefully, we'll continue to improve as we go."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: New Additions, Position Battles & Buzz Around 2022 Training Camp

The Bolts General Manager joined the latest episode of Chargers Weekly with Chris Hayre and Matt "Money" Smith.

news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Says Chargers Are Getting Back Into Rhythm After Day 3

"The intensity today was the highest that it's been, so that's good. That means people are starting to understand, people are starting to feel like themselves again."

news

Chargers Land 8 Players on Pro Football Network's Top 100 List

Bolts had the second-highest total among all NFL teams, with even split on offense and defense

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

Latest News
Advertising