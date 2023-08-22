3 Observations: Bolts Defense Victorious in 2-Minute Drills

The Chargers held their penultimate practice of training camp Tuesday at Hoag Performance Center.

The Bolts will practice again Wednesday ahead of Friday night's road preseason finale against the 49ers.

Here are three observations from today's practice:

1. Defense wins on final drive

Most of the Chargers starters haven't played in the preseason and likely won't Friday against the 49ers.

But they're still getting good work in against each other in the dog days of August.

The Bolts worked on a 2-minute drill Tuesday, but it was the defense that came away victorious.

The offense led 13-10 at the end of the first half as the unit took over on their own 43 with 57 seconds left. In essence, the offense was trying to add to the lead before halftime.

Michael Davis recorded a pass breakup on Justin Herbert's first pass of the drill. And even though Herbert hit Keenan Allen for 9 yards on third-and-8 to move past midfield, the offense soon faced first-and-15 from the 50 with 12 seconds left and no timeouts.

Sebastian Joseph-Day put an end to the drive with a sack on Herbert. The quarterback threw the ball anyway, and Davis was called for pass interference on Joshua Palmer, but the flag was inconsequential as the sack had already taken place.

The reserve offense then trotted out for the same drill but an interception from undrafted rookie linebacker Nathan East gave the defense a pair of wins on the day.