Scouting the AFC West: Training Camp Edition

Which camp battle are you looking forward to following?

Matt: The Chiefs added a bunch of young players through the draft this year with 10 selections, and there's a real chance several of them could contribute early in the season. Specifically, I'm interested to see if safety (and second-round pick) Bryan Cook can earn the third safety spot in Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's secondary previously occupied by Daniel Sorensen. The Chiefs play a ton of three safety looks, and Cook fits the mold of a guy who could thrive there. He'll need to earn that role though, and the Chiefs feature some other players – including veteran Deon Bush – who could fill that void. In that same vein, I'm curious if third-round pick Leo Chenal can emerge as the Chiefs' third linebacker. Nick Bolton and Willie Gay are firmly entrenched as Kansas City's top two linebackers, but Chenal has the classic skillset of a "SAM" linebacker and a situational blitzer. He'll need to beat out veterans Elijah Lee and Jermaine Carter among others.

Aric: The Broncos don't have too many starting spots up for grabs, save for at right tackle and alongside of the interior of the offensive line. The more compelling battle, though, will be between Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III at running back. I'd be surprised if Williams doesn't end up as the starter, but the coaching staff has given no public indication of which player will be the No. 1 back. Even if Williams does earn the job, there's the question of how much run Gordon will get. The Broncos could split carries 50-50 like they did last season — both Williams and Gordon had exactly 203 carries in 2021 — or use Williams as the primary back.

Levi: The competition for the backup quarterback job will be interesting. While Derek Carr has solidified the starting role, he has two capable competitors behind him in Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham. Mullens comes with a great deal of experience already in the league, while Stidham is familiar with Josh McDaniels' scheme after two seasons in New England. UDFA Chase Garbers is also in the mix and will look to prove himself through training camp.

Who is a rookie to watch on your squad?

Matt: The Chiefs made two picks in the first round, each of whom will likely play a big role this season, but I'll focus specifically on defensive end George Karlaftis. The pass-rush was an area in which the Chiefs sought to improve heading into this season, and Karlaftis was the biggest investment in that area. There's a lot of young talent at the second and third levels of the defense that I think will impress this season, but it all starts with the pass-rush, and Karlaftis' ability to get after the quarterback will have ripple effects throughout the rest of the defense. For what it's worth, he had a really strong offseason workout program, and he has a great opportunity to be the other starting defensive end (opposite Frank Clark) with a solid camp.

Aric: Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto was the team's top pick, but third-round tight end Greg Dulcich has the better chance to make an instant impact. Dulcich caught 10 touchdowns at UCLA over the last two seasons, and his athleticism and catch ability could make him an underrated addition to Denver's offense. During the offseason program, Dulcich saw some reps with the first-team offense before he was held out of the final two weeks with a minor injury. It's worth noting that he has spectacular hair, too.