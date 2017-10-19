Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers to Wear Powder Blues on Sunday vs. Denver

Oct 19, 2017 at 07:07 AM

The Los Angeles Chargers will don their popular "Powder Blue" alternate jerseys on Sunday, October 22 when they take on the Denver Broncos at StubHub Center.  It marks the first of two opportunities the team is allowed to wear its alternate uniform this season. The second game will be on Thanksgiving Day when the Chargers visit the Dallas Cowboys – marking the first time in team history the Bolts will wear their 'Powder Blues' on the road.

"When you wear the 'Powder Blues', you represent the organization's history," Antonio Gates said. "You know that you're playing for guys that battled on the field for the bolt and paved the way for guys like myself and the future. So, that's why it means so much when you put them on. It's the throwback uniform, but it's more than that. It's that player like Lance Alworth or Dan Fouts who paid the price in this uniform. It's a big deal."

The powder blue uniforms got their start in Los Angeles when the team began as a franchise in 1960, with variations of the iconic uniform being worn throughout the decade and into the early 1970s. The 'Powder Blues' reappeared in 1994 during the NFL's 75th Anniversary Season. Since then, the Bolts have worn a version of them 32 times.

Bolts Break out "Powder Blues" for Denver

The Chargers will don their signature "Powder Blue" alternate jerseys for the Week 7 matchup versus the Denver Broncos.

101317_powder_blue_150.jpg
1 / 20
101317_powder_blue_155.jpg
2 / 20
mel2.jpg
3 / 20
mel1.jpg
4 / 20
101317_powder_blue_050.jpg
5 / 20
101317_powder_blue_048.jpg
6 / 20
101317_powder_blue_039.jpg
7 / 20
101317_powder_blue_074.jpg
8 / 20
101317_powder_blue_071.jpg
9 / 20
101317_powder_blue_089.jpg
10 / 20
101317_powder_blue_082.jpg
11 / 20
101317_powder_blue_123.jpg
12 / 20
101317_powder_blue_137.jpg
13 / 20
101317_powder_blue_132.jpg
14 / 20
101317_powder_blue_108-2.jpg
15 / 20
101317_powder_blue_094.jpg
16 / 20
101317_powder_blue_105.jpg
17 / 20
101317_powder_blue_001.jpg
18 / 20
ty1.jpg
19 / 20
101317_powder_blue_009.jpg
20 / 20
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Derwin James' Return Means to Chargers-Chiefs Rivalry

"There's been one defender who I've seen cover Travis Kelce effectively snap to snap. That player is Derwin James."
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXVIII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

10 Insights: Bosa Brothers to Take Center Stage During Training Camp

The Chargers will host the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices on Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20.
news

Derwin James and Oakley Team Up for Vision Clinic with OneSight

"With the collaboration of Derwin James, the Chargers, and Oakley, we had a really successful clinic here in Inglewood.  When you realize that one in four children in the United States needs some type of visual correction, we're just glad we can do our part."

From Our Partners:

video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
news

Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Cornerback Michael Davis 

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Casey Hayward Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Malik Jefferson and Trai Turner

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced a pair of roster moves, releasing linebacker Malik Jefferson and guard Trai Turner.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2k21

Safety Derwin James and Linebacker Kyzir White face off in NBA 2k21 as the Lakers and Warriors go down to the wire. Presented by Southern California Toyota.
video

King of the Court: Best of Chargers NBA 2k21 Tournament

Relive the entire King of the Court tournament featuring Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Kenneth Murray Jr. and more! Sponsored by Southern California McDonald's.
video

King of the Court: 2k Tournament Championship

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White faces off against wide receiver KJ Hill in the King of the Court tournament FINAL. Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 10 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 10 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 10 players finished the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate John Brannon from Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback John Brannon from the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising