Chargers to Wear Powder Blues on Sunday vs. Denver

The Los Angeles Chargers will don their popular "Powder Blue" alternate jerseys on Sunday, October 22 when they take on the Denver Broncos at StubHub Center. It marks the first of two opportunities the team is allowed to wear its alternate uniform this season. The second game will be on Thanksgiving Day when the Chargers visit the Dallas Cowboys – marking the first time in team history the Bolts will wear their 'Powder Blues' on the road.

"When you wear the 'Powder Blues', you represent the organization's history," Antonio Gates said. "You know that you're playing for guys that battled on the field for the bolt and paved the way for guys like myself and the future. So, that's why it means so much when you put them on. It's the throwback uniform, but it's more than that. It's that player like Lance Alworth or Dan Fouts who paid the price in this uniform. It's a big deal."