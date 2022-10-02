Chargers Top Texans in Houston

The Chargers are 2-2 after a Week 4 win.
Here's a quick recap of the 34-24 road victory over the Texans.
First Quarter
The Chargers won the toss and deferred. The Bolts started hot as Nasir Adderley picked off Davis Mills on the third play of the game and returned the ball to the Houston 25-yard line. Three plays later, Justin Herbert found Gerald Everett for an 18-yard touchdown and an early lead. The Chargers defense then forced a punt as Morgan Fox sacked Mills on third down, but the Bolts went three-and-out on offense and punted it away. The Texans drove into Chargers territory but a 46-yard field goal try was way wide to the left. The Chargers then moved into Houston territory with a 7-0 lead at the end of the quarter.
Second Quarter
The Bolts extended their lead early in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run from Austin Ekeler. The Chargers then forced another punt before finding the end zone again. Herbert hit Mike Williams for a 50-yard gain, and Ekeler waltzed into the end zone from 20 yards out on the next play for a 21-0 lead. Houston then broke the shutout with a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing drive. But the Chargers added to their lead with a pair of Dustin Hopkins' field goals later in the quarter for a 27-7 halftime advantage.
Third Quarter
The teams traded punts to open the third quarter, as neither offense could get anything going. The Chargers moved near midfield on their next drive, but punted it away after the drive stalled. The Texans then cut into the Bolts lead with an 87-yard scoring drive that was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass. The Chargers led 27-14 heading into the final stanza.
Fourth Quarter
The Texans then cut into the lead even further with another touchdown drive. The Chargers allowed a third-and-6 conversion from the Houston 11 before the Texans connected for a 58-yard pass. A play later, Houston scored on an 18-yard pass to cut the Bolts lead to 27-21. The Chargers then fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by the Texans at the 16-yard line.The Bolts limited the damage to a field goal to lead 27-24. On the next possession, the Bolts faced fourth-and-1 at the Texans 45. The Chargers went for it, using a play fake to spring Ekeler out of the backfield for a 21-yard gain through the air. The Bolts later converted on third-and-6 at the 30 when Herbert found Williams for 11 yards. Herbert then found Ekeler for a 14-yard touchdown pass for a 34-24 lead. Bryce Callahan added a late interception to help seal the game late. The Chargers moved to 2-2 and are on the road in Cleveland next week.
