Chargers Top Texans in Houston

The teams traded punts to open the third quarter, as neither offense could get anything going. The Chargers moved near midfield on their next drive, but punted it away after the drive stalled. The Texans then cut into the Bolts lead with an 87-yard scoring drive that was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass. The Chargers led 27-14 heading into the final stanza.

The Texans then cut into the lead even further with another touchdown drive. The Chargers allowed a third-and-6 conversion from the Houston 11 before the Texans connected for a 58-yard pass. A play later, Houston scored on an 18-yard pass to cut the Bolts lead to 27-21. The Chargers then fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by the Texans at the 16-yard line.The Bolts limited the damage to a field goal to lead 27-24. On the next possession, the Bolts faced fourth-and-1 at the Texans 45. The Chargers went for it, using a play fake to spring Ekeler out of the backfield for a 21-yard gain through the air. The Bolts later converted on third-and-6 at the 30 when Herbert found Williams for 11 yards. Herbert then found Ekeler for a 14-yard touchdown pass for a 34-24 lead. Bryce Callahan added a late interception to help seal the game late. The Chargers moved to 2-2 and are on the road in Cleveland next week.