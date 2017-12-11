Chargers Surprise Season Ticket Member with Trip of a Lifetime

The Los Angeles Chargers are always looking for ways to reward their Season Ticket Members.

They did just that Sunday, when they surprised Gerry Philpott and his son, Matt, with a trip to Super Bowl LII in Minnesota.

"Chargers season ticket members are the backbone of our team and we are always looking for fun and unique ways to show our appreciation," said President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "As we enter the final quarter of the regular season, we are excited to offer special prizes, experiences and access to our fans and say thank you during our Fan Appreciation Game on December 31st."

A Season Ticket Member since 2010, Philpott and his son were brought down to the field before the game to catch warmups from the sideline. However, that was just the beginning of a day they would never forget.

During a break in action in the first quarter, none other than Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson stood in the southwest corner of the end zone on BoltVision with the Philpotts.

"To kick off our fan appreciation rewards program, we selected a Season Ticket Member who has shown tremendous support of the Chargers organization. Gerry, in appreciation of your commitment to the team, we would like to provide you with two Super Bowl tickets to the upcoming game in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This trip includes roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for two."

Philpott's mouth dropped open while his son raised his arms in triumph. Then the two embraced before the father turned to L.T. and pointed at the Bolts.

"Are they going to come with us?"

L.T. smiled and said, "We hope so!"

L.T. ended the moment by letting fans in attendance know the team has more surprises in store, including when they return to StubHub Center to take on the Oakland Raiders in Week 17.