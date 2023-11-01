Here Are The 3 Most Impressive Chargers Stats Entering Week 9

The Bolts are 3-4 and are looking to get back to .500 Monday night against the Jets.

Here are three key Chargers stats ahead of Week 9:

1. 30 TDs for No. 30

Austin Ekeler provided quite the early jolt for the Bolts against the Bears.

The Chargers running back accounted for 56 of the team's 92 yards on an opening-drive touchdown, with Ekeler gaining the final 39 yards on a screen pass where he broke a tackle and raced down the left sideline for the score.

"It was a big point of emphasis. He's such a complete player," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said postgame about getting Ekeler involved early on. "That's when he's most dangerous, when he's running the football, catching the football in the screen game.

"To get him going in the screen game, I thought was really big in the game. He's such a weapon for us," Staley added. "He had a lot of time off with that ankle, so you can see that he's getting his rhythm and timing back. We need him to play like that in order for us to have a game like this."

Ekeler's 39-yard receiving touchdown happened to be the 400th catch of his career.

And it also put the former undrafted free agent at 30 career receiving touchdowns, with Ekeler becoming the youngest running back to reach the mark.