A Special Turnaround: How Chargers Rejuvenated Their Special Teams Unit

Establishing a culture was one of the first things on Ficken and the staff's minds, and a big step in the right direction in that department included bringing in some players that have continued to make an impact week in and week out.

The Chargers were able to sign free agent punter JK Scott, someone Ficken had seen a lot of from his time in Minnesota.

Scott put together an impressive first year with the team in 2022, winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 12 and finishing the year with a career-best 38.4 percent of his punts being downed inside the 20-yard line. He was also a major part of the Chargers punt unit that led the NFL with just 3.1 yards per punt return.

And just like the unit as a whole, Scott has one upped himself this season, placing 40.4 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line. This included a dominant performance in Week 13 where he registered a career-high and single-game franchise-record seven punts inside the 20, the most by any player in a single NFL game since 2019.

Scott's addition has paid dividends in a huge way, as the addition of veteran long snapper Josh Harris.

Harris has been a key figure to the unit, especially in the kicking game that made 93.3 percent of their kicks in 2022 between three different kickers due to injury. And it's led to kicker Cameron Dicker taking it up a notch, making 19 of 20 field goals (four from 50-plus) and being perfect on extra points.

Being able to add Harris as a free agent in the 2022 offseason allowed Ficken to be able to see the vision forward, as his steadiness as a leader is something that makes a difference every day.

"I told [Harris], 'If we bring you here, I want you to be a leader for us, I want to cultivate leadership amongst the group. I don't want it to just come from me, I want it to come from the players, because it is a players' team," Ficken said. "It is their special teams unit and we got to make sure there's ownership on that.

"He's the main guy that we had to start with in terms of getting that message and that voice across throughout the group," Ficken added.