Chargers Sign Geremy Davis to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a pair of transactions prior to kickoff in Denver, signing WR Geremy Davis to the active roster from the practice squad while waiving CB Jeff Richards.
Davis is a 6-3, 217-pound wideout who initially entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the New York Giants. The Chargers claimed him off waivers midway through the 2016 campaign. He's appeared in 13 games between the Bolts and Giants, catching two passes for 21 yards. Davis tied for second on the Chargers this preseason with nine catches for 68 yards.
Meanwhile, Richards was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers last week. The 6-2, 210-pound cornerback spent the past two seasons in the CFL.