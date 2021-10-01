Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
Gaziano appeared in four games over the last two seasons for the Bolts, including each of the last two weeks. He has three career tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit. Gaziano signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Northwestern, ending his Wildcats career with 30 career sacks — good for No. 1 in program history. He added 153 tackles (100 solo) and 48.5 tackles for loss in 47 career games at Northwestern, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and third-team recognition following his junior season.