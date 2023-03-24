Chargers Set 2023 Offseason Program Dates

The Chargers are less than a month away from the start of their offseason program.
The Bolts can welcome players back to Hoag Performance Center on April 17 for the start of the strength and conditioning program, which is also known as Phase One.
The offseason program, which is mostly voluntary, will be the third under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley.
Phase One lasts about a month before the start of Phase Two, a three-week period that includes Organized Team Activities (OTA) sessions, which are generally lighter practices in shorts and helmets.
Phase Three is a two-day mandatory minicamp and is the only part of the offseason program that is required for players to attend.
The Bolts full offseason schedule is below:
April 17: Offseason strength and conditioning program begins
May 22-23, 25: Voluntary OTAs
May 31-June 2: Voluntary OTAs
June 6-7, 9: Voluntary OTAs
June 13-14: Mandatory minicamp
