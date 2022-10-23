Chargers Fall at Home to Seahawks

The Bolts began with the ball to open the half and moved into Seattle territory, but their drive was thwarted by an offensive pass interference call. Seattle took over on its own 7-yard line and put together a lengthy drive that ended deep inside Chargers territory. But the sequence ended in only three points, as Seattle hit a 34-yard field goal to go up 27-14. The Chargers took over at their own 25-yard line on the ensuing possession looking for a rally. Gerald Everett provided a spark with a catch-and-run for 24 yards on third-and-11 on the final play of the quarter.

The Chargers offense stalled out just before midfield, which forced another punt. JK Scott pinned the Seahawks deep as it was downed at the 2-yard line. That proved to be a key play, as Sebastian Joseph-Day and Troy Reeder teamed up to record a safety. Down 27-16, however, the Bolts offense went three-and-out on the ensuing drive ... the fifth straight Chargers possession that ended in a punt. The Seahawks then added to their lead with a 50-yard field goal. Down 30-16, the Bolts quickly moved into Seattle territory on big plays to Williams and Everett. But Herbert was sacked to bring up fourth-and-14, but Williams was tackled just shy of the sticks for a turnover on downs. Williams was hurt on the play and had to be helped off. The Seahawks put the game out of reach on the next drive with a 74-yard touchdown run too make it 37-16. The Chargers found the end zone on the next drive on fourth-and-goal as Ekeler hauled in a 1-yard touchdown pass. The Seahawks recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock. The Chargers are now 4-3 and have a bye in Week 8.