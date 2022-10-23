Chargers Fall at Home to Seahawks

The Chargers are 4-3 after a home loss to the Seahawks.
Here's a quick recap of the 37-23 loss in Week 7:
First Quarter
The Bolts won the toss and deferred. The defense was up first, and started fast with a takeaway on the opening drive. Kenneth Murray, Jr., picked off Geno Smith on a pass that was tipped by Asante Samuel, Jr. The Chargers offense took over at the Seattle 41-yard line and quickly faced fourth-and-1 at the 32. The Chargers went for it but did not convert. Seattle took over and moved into Bolts territory after a few penalties, including a defensive pass interference on third-and-13. Seattle faced third-and-15 midway through the quarter but converted on a 20-yard touchdown pass for an early 7-0 lead. The Chargers soon faced third-and-7 at their own 43 but Justin Herbert was intercepted over the middle. The Seahawks, who started at the Chargers 43, moved into the red zone after a roughing the passer call. Seattle scored on a 12-yard touchdown run for a double-digit lead. Herbert was then strip-sacked on the ensuing possession as the Seahawks started at the Chargers 19. The defense held Seattle to a field goal but trail 17-0 at the end of the first quarter. ed
Second Quarter
The Bolts moved into the red zone early in the second quarter when Keenan Allen — making his first appearance since Week 1 — moved the chains with a 10-yard catch on third-and-6. A play later, Austin Ekeler found the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 17-7.
The Bolts then had another defensive takeaway when Khalil Mack pounced on a dropped pitch and gave the Chargers the ball in Seattle territory. Mike Williams had an incredible 10-yard catch to get the Bolts into the red zone. Williams then capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown catch to pull the Chargers deficit to 17-14.
The Bolts defense then forced the first punt of the game, and took over at their own 27 when the Seahawks were called for fair catch interference. But the Chargers offense went three-and-out and punted the ball away. Seattle responded by getting into Chargers territory, and soon added to its lead with a 23-yard touchdown pass. Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was injured on the play and was carted off. The Bolts quickly moved near midfield but Herbert threw incomplete on three straight attempts and the Chargers punted it away. The Bolts trailed 24-14 at the half.
Check out the top photos of the Bolts warming up for their Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium!
Third Quarter
The Bolts began with the ball to open the half and moved into Seattle territory, but their drive was thwarted by an offensive pass interference call. Seattle took over on its own 7-yard line and put together a lengthy drive that ended deep inside Chargers territory. But the sequence ended in only three points, as Seattle hit a 34-yard field goal to go up 27-14. The Chargers took over at their own 25-yard line on the ensuing possession looking for a rally. Gerald Everett provided a spark with a catch-and-run for 24 yards on third-and-11 on the final play of the quarter.
Fourth Quarter
The Chargers offense stalled out just before midfield, which forced another punt. JK Scott pinned the Seahawks deep as it was downed at the 2-yard line. That proved to be a key play, as Sebastian Joseph-Day and Troy Reeder teamed up to record a safety. Down 27-16, however, the Bolts offense went three-and-out on the ensuing drive ... the fifth straight Chargers possession that ended in a punt. The Seahawks then added to their lead with a 50-yard field goal. Down 30-16, the Bolts quickly moved into Seattle territory on big plays to Williams and Everett. But Herbert was sacked to bring up fourth-and-14, but Williams was tackled just shy of the sticks for a turnover on downs. Williams was hurt on the play and had to be helped off. The Seahawks put the game out of reach on the next drive with a 74-yard touchdown run too make it 37-16. The Chargers found the end zone on the next drive on fourth-and-goal as Ekeler hauled in a 1-yard touchdown pass. The Seahawks recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock. The Chargers are now 4-3 and have a bye in Week 8.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.