Chargers Support Salute to Service Initiative With Multiple Community Events

The Chargers continued to honor and support our country's military active-duty service members, veterans and their families in the lead up to its annual Salute to Service game in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

Here is a recap of some of the events hosted by the Chargers in support of the military community leading up to gameday:

Fox Named Chargers Salute to Service Award Nominee

For a second consecutive year, defensive lineman Morgan Fox was named the Chargers nominee for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

Fox, who has three generations of family members who have served in the military, has a deep-rooted connection to military members and Veterans far beyond the football field, and got to experience first-hand what it was like to be around people in the military.

Giving back to the community who helped raise him is important for Fox.

"It's really cool, just being recognized for helping a community," Fox said about being nominated. "It's cool to be recognized by your peers about it. But, and I said it last year, that's not really why you do it. You just want to give back to the people that helped raise me and helped get me in this position.

"It's an awesome honor and I'm really just more proud about being able to help this community than the award itself," Fox added.

Fox has worked closely with the Wounded Warrior Project and also has been able to give game tickets to veterans, sign items to help fundraisers and bring more awareness to other organizations through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

The Bolts defensive lineman also surprised a Gold Star Family – an immediate family member (or members) of a fallen service member – with a visit and extended an invitation to watch the Week 10 home game from the American Airlines Seats for Heroes luxury suite. In addition to the Gold Star Family, there were 40 wounded service members from USO San Diego and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in the suite as well.

It's all a part of the ongoing support Fox has showed towards Veterans and the military throughout his playing career thus far, and something he will continue to do even after his playing career is over.

"Just being around guys who know what it's like to struggle, what it's like to have to strain to get through things, seeing the things they've gone through has definitely helped put into perspective what's really hard and what's not," Fox said.

Fox later added: "You never know what someone might need and who's needs might be covered by a significant organization. Just really trying to bring awareness to all the other people who are out there actually helping and doing what they need to do to help bring veterans the help that they need."

Fans are able to vote for their favorite nominee, which will help determine the award's three finalists. To see all the nominees and vote, fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until November 30. One vote per day, per fan is permitted.