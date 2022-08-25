Scouting the Saints: Preseason Week 3

What kind of culture is Dennis Allen creating in his first season in charge?

LJ: Frankly, it's not all that different than the culture Sean Payton established, and that's exactly what the Saints were hoping for when they hired Allen. New Orleans has virtually the same coaching staff and front office in place that it's had for the last six or seven years, minus Payton. It's been a successful group, and the last thing the organization wanted was a drastic change.

What will it take for the Saints to be in the playoff mix come December?

LJ: They should be there as long as two things happen: They stay relatively healthy and Jameis Winston performs as a top 15 or 20 quarterback. New Orleans was on the cusp of a playoff berth last season when nothing went right — whether it was a Hurricane that forced them to evacuate to Texas for a month or the injuries that forced them to start an NFL-record 58 players (including four quarterbacks). They are a deeper, more talented team this year, with a top-of-the-line defense and a much improved cast of playmakers. As long as Winston doesn't completely implode, they should compete for an NFC South title.

Finally, a non-football question, what's your best dinner recommendation for Thursday night in New Orleans?