Chargers Fall to Saints in 2nd Preseason Game

The Bolts moved into Saints territory and faced third-and-4 but Easton Stick was stripped on a sack. The Saints recovered in Chargers territory and hit a 27-yard pass before scoring on a 7-yard run. Down 7-0, Stick led the Chargers on a drive that stalled out in the red zone. Johnston had a 16-yard catch before Doss drew a pass interference flag that gained 31 yards. Dustin Hopkins then put the Chargers on the board with a 25-yard field goal to make the score 7-3. The Bolts defense then forced another three-and-out thanks to multiple New Orleans' penalties, but the offense went three-and-out on their own. Daiyan Henley and Carlo Kemp then split a sack to force another Saints punt, but Stick was intercepted on the ensuing drive as New Orleans took over at the Bolts 15-yard line. But the Bolts defense held firm in the red zone as they limited the Saints to a field goal. Stick then led the Chargers on a 2-minute drive into Saints territory. He hit Stone Smartt for 19 yards before finding John Hightower for 10 yards. Stick then ran for 21 yards before Isaiah Spiller darted up the middle for 18 yards to bring up first-and-goal from the 6-yard line. Stick then kept it himself and scampered in for a score before Cameron Dicker's extra point tied the game at 10. New Orleans added a field goal before halftime to make it 13-10 at the break.