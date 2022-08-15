Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Chargers Roster Stands After Getting Down to 85 Players

Aug 15, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers made a handful of roster moves Monday, trimming their total number of players from 90 to 85.

The Bolts announced they have released safety Skyler Thomas, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and quarterback Brandon Peters. Defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and center Isaac Weaver have been placed on the Waived/Injured list.

The roster moves come before Tuesday's league-mandated deadline that says all NFL rosters must be at 85 players before 1 p.m. (PT).

Thomas, an undrafted rookie out of Liberty, played four defensive snaps in Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams.

Ffrench played 32 snaps Saturday and did not have a catch on one target. He appeared in three games for the Chargers in 2021, recording one rush for three yards.

Peters was added as an undrafted free agent this spring after a college career that saw him play at Michigan and Indiana. He did not play Saturday and had not participated team drills in training camp.

Merrill and Weaver also did not play Saturday against the Rams. Merrill spent most of the 2021 season on the Chargers practice squad but played in four games. Weaver was an undrafted free agent from Old Dominion.

The Chargers now have three quarterbacks, nine wide receivers, 13 offensive linemen, nine defensive linemen and 16 defensive backs on the team.

The Bolts roster now stands at 85 players, a group that includes linebacker Kenneth Murray (on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list) and tight end Stone Smart (Active/Non-Football Injury list).

The next roster cutdown deadline is Aug. 23, when all teams must be down to 80 players by 1 p.m. (PT).

The Bolts continue training camp practice Tuesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex before hosting the Cowboys for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Saturday night's preseason game between the Chargers and Cowboys kicks off at 7 p.m. (CT) from SoFi Stadium.

