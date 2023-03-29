Staley, Telesco Dive Into Depth of Chargers Roster

The calendar will soon flip to April and the Chargers have 61 players on their current roster.

They will certainly add more in the 2023 NFL Draft, where they have seven picks as of now, and through the next few waves of free agency.

Not every player on the current roster is going to be here in the fall either, as roster construction is a constant process for the Bolts and every other team.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco recent summed up where the Chargers roster stands at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix.

"Well, it's not perfect, and it's March 27th," Telesco said Monday evening. "We've got between now and around Labor Day to get it exactly the way we want it.

"So, we can kind of keep working at it," Telesco added. "Hard to give a generalization of where it is, I don't know where it is. Really won't even know until we hit training camp to be honest with you."

Both Telesco and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley touched on the depth of certain position groups in Phoenix.

Here's a look at what they said about different parts of the Bolts roster.

Defensive Line

Staley succinctly summed up the trenches on the defensive side of the ball.

"I feel a lot better about where we are now than where we were a year ago," Staley said.

Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, two free agents from a season ago, remain on the roster. Morgan Fox re-signed with the Bolts after a career year in 2021. And 2021 rookie Otito Ogbonnia showed flashes before getting injured midway through the season.

Telesco provided updates on Ogbonnia and Johnson, who also missed the second half of the season with an injury.

"They're going to be playing this year," Telesco said. "Not exactly sure when they'll be yet but optimistic that they're on track right now."

Joseph-Day, Johnson and Fox will likely start, and that's a group Staley is fired up about.

"That's the right group to be starting out with," Staley said.

But Staley also had plenty of praise for Ogbonnia, a fifth-round pick from UCLA who played in seven games before getting injured on Sunday Night Football against the 49ers.

"I thought Tito, [his injury] was unfortunate because Tito was really coming on," Staley said. "That San Francisco game was such a big game for him playing against [49ers tackle] Trent [Williams] and the way he played gave us so much confidence.

"We were so disappointed because, as a rookie, you know when they're coming on. You can see it, when you know that it's happening for them or it's happening," Staley added. "That's what happened to Tito and then he got hurt, but we know that he can do it."

Staley also praised defensive tackle Chris Hinton, who is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, and played in four games down the stretch.

"Chris Hinton came in last year and did a really nice job for us, he was a pleasant surprise for us," Staley said. "[Run Game Coordinator/defensive line coach] Jay [Rodgers] has done a great job developing him.